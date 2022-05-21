Esp: Benzema succeeds Messi, a historic date!

Silent against Betis Sevilla (0-0) on Friday, Karim Benzema will still finish top scorer in La Liga this season. The Real Madrid striker will thus become the first Frenchman in history to win this distinction in Spain.

The statistics are staggering! This season, Karim Benzema has played 44 games in all competitions, scoring as many goals. And the number could still climb on Saturday May 28, the date of the Champions League final against Liverpool. While waiting for this meeting at the Stade de France, the Real Madrid striker can already take stock of his performance in La Liga. As a result, the Frenchman will end the exercise as “Pichichi”, the top scorer in the Spanish championship, for the first time in his career.

A little closer to the stars… pic.twitter.com/JJAQhzQqju — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 18, 2022

A real feat for Karim Benzema who becomes the first Frenchman in history to win this award! It is also necessary to underline the way, the Merengue having left no chance to the competition. The season is not quite over, but with 27 goals scored in 31 games, KB9 will surely not be caught by Iago Aspas (18 goals), nor by Raul de Tomas (17 goals). The former Olympique Lyonnais player, who broke his own record dating from the 2013-2014 season, when he scored 24 goals, succeeds Lionel Messi who monopolized the trophy before his departure for Paris Saint-Germain. last summer.

Benzema will overtake Raul

The former FC Barcelona player has indeed won the distinction eight times, including the last five editions. Note that the tricolor international, despite his huge season, ends quite far from the Argentinian record, author of 50 goals in 2011-2012. His performance still allows him to equal Raul (323) in the number of goals scored in a Real Madrid jersey, perhaps waiting to take second place alone next week, behind the unbeatable Cristiano Ronaldo (450 ).