Esp: Cristiano Ronaldo rushes to Atlético, controversy at Real

In search of a club qualified for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly close to Atlético de Madrid.

Just a year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is already on his way out. Frustrated by the completely failed season of the Red Devils, the Portuguese wishes to continue his career in a club qualified for the next edition of the Champions League. The name of CR7 has been cited at PSG, Bayern Munich or even Chelsea, but according to information from the AS newspaper, it is towards Atlético de Madrid that the Portuguese is heading. In its edition of the day, the Madrid media confirms the information revealed earlier in the week and explains that the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Atlético de Madrid is underway, although the Colchoneros are obliged to sell two players in order to to finance this deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético, the transfer is moving forward





The fans of Atlético de Madrid logically see a good eye on the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo in order to compensate for the departure of Luis Suarez, whose contract has come to an end. However, the Portuguese’s arrival at the Colchoneros causes an immense feeling of betrayal at Real, where CR7 spent nine years (438 games, 450 goals). As indicated by the newspaper AS, which interviewed several Real supporters, the possible signing of Ronaldo at Atlético de Madrid is going very badly. It must be said that until now, Cristiano Ronaldo had not been a follower of this kind of betrayal by rubbing shoulders with Sporting, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin and returning to where he had triumphed, at the Red Devils. However, he had not gone far from Manchester City last summer, before turning around.

Real don’t want to believe it

This possible transfer to Atlético de Madrid is a game-changer for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose popularity rating will take a big hit among Real supporters, who will have a hard time not whistling CR7 when he arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu with the red and white jersey of Atlético de Madrid. A controversial transfer which is not yet concluded, but which will not disturb the Portuguese in the least, who always wants to be at the top of the bill and in the center of attention. On the side of Real, whose media Defensa Central is close to President Florentino Pérez, it is said however that Cristiano Ronaldo is mainly using the interest of Atlético to increase his coast, and that he has no intention of join a team he doesn’t like for his very defensive style. Not to mention his limited financial capacity to invest so heavily in a player at the end of his career, whatever the latter thinks.