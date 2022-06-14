Esp: Tchouaméni slips between Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo

This Tuesday, Real Madrid officially presented its new signing, French international Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The day after the defeat of the French team against Croatia in the Nations League (0-1), Aurélien Tchouaméni officially signed up for Real Madrid. According to information from the Planeta Real Madrid site, the merengue club has precisely paid the sum of 88 million euros excluding bonuses for the transfer of the former Monegasque. An amount that places Aurélien Tchouaméni in the top 10 of the biggest transfers in the history of Real Madrid… between Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. Indeed, Aurélien Tchouaméni is the fourth most expensive player in the history of Real Madrid just behind the Portuguese (103 million euros) but ahead of Zinedine Zidane, who cost the Merengues 85 million euros at the time.

Tchouaméni confirms an approach by Mbappé





During his first press conference as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday, Aurélien Tchouaméni also mentioned the interest of PSG, who were also ready to break the bank to recruit him. Unsurprisingly, the midfielder trained at the Girondins de Bordeaux said that Kylian Mbappé had pushed hard to recruit him. But the decision of Aurélien Tchouaméni was taken, the ex-Monegasque wanted to discover the foreigner rather than to join the PSG. “Kylian decided to stay at PSG, he knew I was going to leave Monaco and he wanted to know if I could go to PSG. He understood that I wanted to go to Real Madrid and he is happy for me.” said Aurélien Tchouaméni, who will now have the difficult task of dislodging Luka Modric, Casemiro or Toni Kroos in the Real Madrid midfield in order to find a place for himself. A perilous mission that Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have not managed to accomplish for the moment since despite their talent, the Uruguayan and the French are still the replacements for the historic holders of Real Madrid in this position.