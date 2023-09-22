Espa Gisele opens up about her unexpected relationship with XG

She explains how she first heard about the group during Espa’s recent vlog.

espa Recently released a new Iconic Vlog featuring members Giselle And KareenaWho took MYS (Aespa’s fans) behind the scenes with the soloist in their dance challenge video jeon somi and global group on xg,

The vlog started with the filming of Jeon Somi and Gisele’s dance challenge, and the two performed Espa’s “Better Things” and the talented soloist’s new song “Fast Forward”.

Gisele welcomes Jeon Somi kwangya (aka Entertainment‘s Company Building) for the first time, and the two besties caught up with each other as they taught their choreography and tasted SM Entertainment’s food.

In the next part of the vlog, Kareena joined in off-camera while getting ready, and she and Gisele discussed filming their upcoming dance challenge with the XG members. cheese And jury,

Kareena revealed that she had joined the group at Disneyland the day before and was transformed from a global K-pop sensation into a fan herself when they approached her to ask if they were really XG.

Kareena shared that XG had also recognized her, and while they were eating at the amusement park, they planned to make a TikTok film together.

Their plans were dashed the day after their fateful encounter at Disneyland.

Discussing Kareena’s unexpected meeting with XG, Gisele revealed that she had a casual relationship with the global group.

Gisele said that she felt she had a connection with the group because they shared the same singing instructor as trainees.

Gisele revealed that she had heard her praise XG for his many talents even before their debut, due to their mutual relationship.

Your browser does not support video.

His TikTok with XG wasn't his only recent global collaboration.

