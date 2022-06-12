Espalion is celebrating this Saturday and Sunday to the sound of the bandas

The banda espalionnaise, Les souvenirs de Nestor is organizing this weekend, for the 13th time, the bandas festival which welcomes more and more people every year. The festivities begin this afternoon at 4 p.m.

The Espalion banda Les souvenirs de Nestor is organizing the 13th edition of its bandas festival this weekend in Espalion. Created in 2006, by five “old friends”, it was born from their desire to meet to share, exchange and laugh. Being too old to continue rugby, and too tired of bowling, they decided to take music lessons, a new excuse to continue to meet.

They were always accompanied by their mascot: Nestor, a garden gnome, who after a day of bowling and a drunken evening fell and broke. This is how this band took the name Les Souvenirs de Nestor.

Today, the banda is made up of 27 members and organizes more than 25 outings a year to animate matches, banquets, village celebrations, festivals, birthdays, aperitifs… Their events are recurrent and numerous, so the group is often called upon in all the Occitanie region, to perform.

In permanent development

This year, the band has six new recruits to play alongside the musicians. “We try to recruit all the time, explains Laura Delouvrier, member of the banda since its inception. Musicians, experienced or not, everyone can join us. We have a partnership with a music school, so beginners, too , are welcome.”

The band aspires to develop its repertoire and plays pieces by contemporary singers such as Beyoncé, Camila Cabello… Even if it plays, essentially, traditional pieces. The group also seeks to develop its level by providing rehearsals every week.

This is the 13th time that the group has organized this “mini-feria”, which welcomes more and more people every year. “We are still in the peak of the festival, it has only grown over the years,” says one of the organizers.

A band of prestige

The family and convivial event welcomes, this season, a banda champion of France: Los Tchaopinos. A headliner that will again attract, as the organizers hope, thousands of people from all over France. “We try to bring in well-known and lesser-known bands, continues the musician. But it is true that the headliners often bring people from all over the country. On Facebook groups, many people have said that they would come to Espalion, even if they didn’t know where it was located in France.”

This year three other bandas from Aveyron will take part in the event: the Harmonie de Marcillac, the Aquatrucs de Millau and the Pompiers de Sainte-Geneviève. Other formations from Tarn, Aude, Lot and Puy-de-Dôme are expected.