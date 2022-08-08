ESPECIALLY – Abinader’s stripe

Some pull him down the path of the easy and discredited “old politics” and others point him to a new path, difficult and dangerous, but consistent with his speeches and promises to fight corruption and transparent government.

Last July 24, I titled this column “Where will Abinader turn to” and warned: “The relaunch implies making readjustments based on citizen perception of the powers and incompetence of Perreme officials, businessmen, allies and independents, as well as the image of transparency that they project”.

“The scalpel would go through the geography of the official PRM, in which complaints are heard about the ground gained by “strangers” in the Abinaderista administration, but whose leaders (not all; not a few) have been the subject of scandals due to alleged corruption, misconduct, misunderstanding of their functions, clumsiness in crisis management or, simply due to inability to exercise public function”.

In recent dismissals and appointments, President Luis Abinader has sent clear signals of being willing to take risks, even in those cases in which fissures may be generated with party segments.

The dismissal of Roberto Fulcar from the Ministry of Education has been the most shocking action due to his partisan stature and being the winning campaign manager in the 2020 elections, in addition to a close relationship with the now president Abinader.

Fulcar juggled to try the success of the failed school years 20 and 21 and during his administration there were numerous complaints about alleged corruption in bids and purchases, which in some cases caused the cancellation of part of the Public Procurement department.

The official and politician offered innumerable explanations, but he did not convince a national audience, which was even satisfied with his transfer to an insignificant position without charges, minister without portfolio, after handling the largest ministerial budget in the country.

Another striking case was the sending of César Cedeño as consul in San Juan, Puerto Rico after the enormous responsibility of directing for two years “the merger” of Bienes Nacional and the State Sugar Council. Cedeño was campaign manager for Hipólito Mejía in the 2012 elections and in the internal processes of 2016 and 2020, first in the PRD and then in the PRM.

Before these cases, seen as part of the relaunch of the administration in Ecuador, the government was told about 40 separations, including dismissals, resignations, suspensions and forced licenses.

Abinader has said since his inauguration that he will not protect the corrupt and that each official must assume his personal defense against complaints, investigations or accusations of alleged acts of corruption or other “indelicacies.”

The license, suggested or by personal initiative, of Lisandro Macarrulla, the main minister of the government and from the business sector, is also part of the president’s firm decision not to burden himself with outside questions that affect his presidency, even if anger and distancing arise for support for his reappointment.

It is evident that Abinader has decided to bet on new blood, despite the fact that the traditional “little book” dictates embracing the party when seeking re-election, regardless of the image of collaborators accused, denounced, investigated or accused of intense rumors about alleged irregularities.

(“What corruption?”, was the defiant phrase of the then president Danilo Medina when he was asked about numerous complaints of cases that affected his collaborators. Of course, there were no dismissals and Jean Alain arrived until August 16 at the Attorney General’s Office, for example ).

More changes are expected and it seems that more young Perremeists, allies and independents, will go to the government, willing to assume the risks of new rules of the game, in which the time of militancy or the amount of financing do not decide the decrees.