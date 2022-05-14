Espeon prepares his arrival at Pokémon Unite with this trailer

After knowing your latest news, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite and its new content. This is recently confirmed information regarding this popular MOBA.

Pokemon Unite News

In this case, we have been able to learn that the official trailer for espeon, which as you know arrives this May 16 to the game. This is what it looks like:

Your mind is your most powerful weapon! Espeon joins #PokemonUNITE on 5/16. pic.twitter.com/1zoqbVx68B — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 14, 2022

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on the game, at this link.

