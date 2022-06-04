Espinoza Paz sends a message to Christian Nodal

After Christian Nodal and J Balvin get involved in a discussion that began by comparing Belinda’s ex with the Colombian for his new look, some celebrities have used their social networks to express their opinion.

Maluma and Espinoza Paz They placed some messages in their Instagram Stories in which they expressed their surprise at the lawsuit of their colleagues and made reference to the words that each one has said since everything arose.

“Why did everyone wake up so turned on? Everyone fighting, grabbing against each other, one says one thing and the other gets angry. Since it’s craving me too, we’re going to make a mess. Who do we do it to? ”, Expressed the reggaeton player without saying which side he is on.

For his part, Espinoza sentenced “They will tell you that others have more talent than you, but remember that discipline sooner or later defeats talent. If you see that someone is fulfilled and achieves his dream, but what he does is not to your liking, at least have the courage to respect his discipline, “making it clear that he supports the interpreter of” Mi Gente “.

Read more about Maluma here:

Christian Nodal tries to kiss a fan on the mouth and unleashes criticism

While J Balvin mocks, Christina Aguilera chooses Christian Nodal to sing a ranchera

J Balvin and Christian Nodal star in a new controversy: this is all that the artists have said