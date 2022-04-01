ESPN journalist criticizes Miguel Herrera for running for the Tricolor

Midtime Editorial

After Michael Herrera declared that Gerardo Martino should step aside from the position of technical director of the Mexican team Due to his health problems, the criticism against the Louse has not been long in coming.

First it was Christian Martinoli and Luis García who threw a dart by calling it ‘disrespectful‘ for putting his candidacy to take the reins of the Tricolor and now a journalist from ESPN joined the negative campaign.

Was Raphael Ramos in the program ‘Spicy Soccer‘ who branded the coach of tigers for asking the dismissal of Martinowho has battled with a retinal problem in his right eye that has cost him two operations.

“El Piojo betrayed the guild publicly calling for the dismissal or Martin’s resignation when he knows he’s sick,” he shot.

“I wonder what is more serious, the problem in the retina that Tata Martino has or the cholesterol and triglyceride level what’s wrong with it Michael Herrera? I just ask, “Ramos concluded before the disbelief of his companions.

Gerardo Martino met the goal of putting Mexico to the Qatar World Cup by finishing second in the Concacaf Octagonal with 28 points, tied with Canada.