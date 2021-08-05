Esport Revolution: interview with Diego Trinchillo

Not just a competitive gaming organization: Esport Revolutions are growing month after month with important results and exceptional partners, such as Empoli. The Tuscan football club has in fact a more than fruitful collaboration with the esports team , which even resulted in June with the victory of the Serie B of the Italian Rocket Championship, the cadet series of the most important Italian Rocket League competition, Psyonix title. The protagonists were the players Andrea Gioia “Wilow”, Jacopo Sarno “Regal” and Michele Tramice “Mike”, chosen directly by Esport Revolution and presented themselves with the name Empoli FC in the championship.

About Esport Revolution

The organization was founded by Diego Trinchillo and Antonio Mercogliano, better known as “Tony Tubo”, and is slowly building a name and reputation on the national scene. With Empoli they also participated in the BeSports on Pes, the official 2020/2021 esports championship organized by the Serie B League. And it doesn’t end there because the Esport Revolution Team has also recently announced its entry into the competitive world of e-sailing, the virtual sailing that has already become an Olympic discipline within the Olympic Virtual Series and that is gaining more and more following and popularity.

To better understand how the company Esport Revolution has moved and is moving we have heard Diego Trinchillo, co-founder of the organization, especially regarding the victory over Rocket League.

What kind of experience was it to win such a prestigious competition as rocket league’s Serie B?

It was a truly magnificent experience and a strong emotion, especially for the boys: two out of three were under 14, so very young, and trained assiduously throughout the year to achieve the maximum result in the competition by demonstrating great maturity. This success is the result of sacrifices and planning on the part of all.

Why did Empoli, a football club, decide to focus on Rocket League? Just for “sporting” similarities or is there something else?

Surely there is a sporting similarity between our realities, but what is more important is the vision of intent on the Esport world. Revolution and Empoli are tuned to the same wavelength, in fact there are many projects in the pipeline together.

Rocket League has also been chosen for the pre-Olympic Intel World Open tournament: is it a title that could really represent a connection between Esports and sports?

We believed in Rocket League right from the start, it is no coincidence that we also involved Empoli in the project, so this makes it clear how there is already a strong connection between real and virtual in this game. The entry on the Olympic scene is the last act of a due and deserved recognition.

What is the situation at this time of the Italian rocket league competitive scene?

The number of guys involved in the title grows exponentially every year, but we are still not satisfied with the Italian competitive scene, poorly regulated and not yet easily accessible. We hope that, together with the ongoing competitive development, there will be regulatory and institutional development at the same time.

How did you build the winning team? Was it complicated?

Choosing the boys in full “Empoli style”, therefore young, talented, promising and motivated! It was not easy, but our staff did a great and precise job.

How do you support your players? What kind of training do they follow?

Like athletes, professional players also follow a program of constant and targeted training, ranging from the continuous study of the opponent to the creation of the best strategies to make the players perform at their best. Without forgetting the always important mental aspect.

What are your future plans?

Unfortunately, given the IRC’s rules we cannot confirm the team due to age limits, and therefore we find ourselves forming a team from scratch again. New year, new challenge then! The selections are open and we are waiting for applications for the next season: anyone can contact Esport Revolution on social media to join the team.

A final question is related to the entrance of e-sailing.

The E-Sailing movement is taking a lot of hold in Italy in the ultimi months and we have therefore decided to open up to these new horizons to keep up with the times and with new trends. We are very happy to be able to participate in this new adventure and to enter the virtual sailing sector, one of the few at the moment that makes Esports a real Olympic discipline. We enter a new field in addition to football and for us, who are from Naples, it takes on even more meaning the fact of embracing an initiative linked to the sea.