Esports: Saudi Arabia wins Overwatch World Cup

On November 4th, from Saudi ArabiaThe national team triumphed in the overwatch world cup 2023, marking the event’s return to a live format after a four-year hiatus. The competition, in which 16 international teams participated, took place from October 29 to November 4 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The tournament had a total prize pool of $365,000 USD, with the victory of Saudi Arabia $125,000 dollars.

During the group stage, Saudi Arabia was placed in Group D, where it was undefeated against the United States, Japan and France with a score of 2-0 in each match. In the quarterfinals they continued their winning streak by defeating Spain 3-0. The semi-final against Finland was a more challenging affair, and the series went down to a decider, which Saudi Arabia cattle. The grand final pitted them against China, where they achieved a 3-2 victory and became champions, thus becoming the first Middle Eastern team to win the Overwatch World Cup.

A new era for the Overwatch community

The event was significant in electronic sports not only because of the triumph of Saudi Arabia but also for other notable results. South Korea, traditionally a dominant force in Overwatch, failed to secure a podium finish for the first time in the competition’s history. Finland achieved its highest result to date, and Porcelain was runner-up for the third consecutive time.