Esposito: “I apologize to everyone. It is useless to look for justifications. It is said that…”

With a long post on Instagram, the young striker owned by Inter spoke of his negative moment

With a long message entrusted to an Instagram post, Sebastiano Esposito he apologized for some attitudes that have caused a lot of discussion in recent days.

“It is not a particularly easy period for me, but I have to try to archive it with the right thing to do: apologize to everyone, the fans, the club (which made me feel at home from day one), teammates (who with the passage of time they have become my second family) and adversaries. It is always said that we young people have to gain experience and I have understood that in these difficult moments we learn and grow, analyzing mistakes and taking responsibility “.

“It is in these moments that, facing difficulties with the right mentality, one becomes great. It is useless to seek justifications: the anger and frustration for injuries, the lack of the ball between the feet and the adrenaline of the goal, do not justify any gesture wrong. But they help to understand its roots, to reflect, reason and learn. And possibly improve, as a person and as a footballer. The time has come to become a man, age is just a number that will not prevent me from doing so. I can do nothing but turn the page and work hard to build a better future. Come on Basel! “.

December 20, 2021 (change December 20, 2021 | 16:41)

