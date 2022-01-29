Esposito: ‘I want to return to Inter, but to play for them! Refuse the change? They put me in the pillory, that’s how it went ‘| First page

Interviewed by Bazonline in Switzerland, the striker today on loan to the Baselbut owned of Inter, Sebastiano Espositocommented on his season across the border with the many episodes talked about and discussed also by the Rossoblu fans and the desire to return to the Nerazzurri.

PERSONALITY – “I’m a nice and sunny guy who often makes jokes and sometimes nonsense. Things went well at first, but I know how it is when they suddenly get worse. I want to do my best to make sure Basel finish first at the end of the season. . Above all, I want to rehabilitate myself for the things that happened at the end of last year. “

MEDIA DREAM – “I know I made mistakes. Although I think some of the reactions were too harsh or even wrong. The story of my refusal to enter as a substitute against Karabakh in early December did not go as reported by the media. Some have even crossed the line. You can criticize a young man, but when you pillory him like that because of a mistake, then it means you want to destroy him. I’m fighting, I won’t allow it. “

HOW DID IT GO – “I went to warm up for a substitution, but when the game was already 3-0 and there were only five or six minutes left, I sat back on the bench. The signal I was sending was not good, of course. But I also apologized. for this that same night after the game “.

THE NEXT EXPULSION – “A professional footballer must have better control, but I was in a difficult phase and I was provoked. And then there was the goal disallowed just before the fight. It certainly didn’t help my emotional balance. I felt an unusual nervousness, I was not calm. “

I HELP THE FAMILY – “Family comes first, it’s the most important thing. It always supports me, whatever happens. And now I support them too. With money Of course! My parents made my journey possible and now I have the opportunity to make sure. that they lack nothing. After the red card (first in career ed.), my parents did not speak to me for five days. And maybe it would have been more if it hadn’t been Christmas “.

INTER – “I had the date of my first Serie A goal tattooed on my thigh, 21 December 2019. It was a dream moment that I will never forget. Now I know why I was loaned out. With a team that wants to become champions and winning the Champions League and having strikers like Lukaku, the road is very long. But at the beginning I had to learn to understand and accept it. “

I WANT TO COME BACK TO PLAY – “In the meantime, I’m ready for this journey with his stations, with the aim of returning to Inter sooner or later and playing with them regularly. I have to improve so that mistakes like the recent ones don’t happen to me anymore. And I’m working on it. I’m healthy, in shape. , trained well. So I hope the fans see the same Esposito they saw in the summer. “