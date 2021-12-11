Esposito refuses to enter with 10 ‘from the end, turmoil on the bench: It is intolerable

Sebastiano Esposito would have refused to enter the final match between Basel and Qarabag, angering the coach, team-mates and fans in one fell swoop.

It felt like an evening to be framed for the Basel and instead here is the discordant note, right in extremis. The result of internal controversy in the Swiss club after the 3-0 victory against Qarabag which allowed them to secure their primacy and qualification for the second round of the Conference League. All the fault of an Italian player, that is Sebastiano Esposito, the talent born in 2002 who arrived on loan from Inter last summer. One of his gestures scattered the cards and in one fell swoop angered the coach, teammates and fans, according to what was reported by the Swiss tabloids. And disciplinary measures against him are not to be excluded.

The young talent in the blue youth national team was sent to Switzerland by Inter, a club in which despite his age he has amassed 15 appearances with one goal (also his adventures with SPAL and Venice). And things seemed to be going well for Sebastiano Esposito also thanks to his flexibility that allowed him to play as a second striker, as a playmaker and left winger. 4 goals and 5 assists in 16 appearances and all downhill for the boy, until the final minutes of Basel-Qarabag. Initially sent to the bench, Esposito was recalled by coach Patrick Rahmen in the final game for a substitution.

At that point, as confirmed by the Swiss press and in particular by Blick, the unusual reaction: Esposito would have refused to go on the pitch to play only 10 ‘. According to the reconstruction of the Swiss portal, some comrades would also have invited the player to change his mind, such as captain Valentin Stocker, Michael Lang and Jordi Quintillà. Apparently strong words would have flown too. All this was confirmed by a spokesman for Basel, Simon Walter, who told Blick: “It’s not tolerable, but we’ll discuss everything else internally“Great curiosity in view of the match against Servette scheduled for Sunday: will Esposito be there or not?

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United after an emergency meeting: the substitute is a puzzle

Apparently it is not the first time that as reported by Blick, Esposito behaves like “an expert champion with a great palmarès“. Already in August on the occasion of the match against Young Boys he took charge of hitting a free-kick, taking it away from Comert. He did the same later with captain Valentin Stocker. While on the one hand Esposito has shown that he can make a difference with his numbers, on the other hand, he would therefore be characterized by presumed unwelcome attitudes