Espresso | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

Dear Theo:

* Elisabeth Moss was the first choice to take over the role of Rose Gordon in the praised “The power of the dog” but we already talked about the change for Kirsten Dunst. They are the so-called scheduling conflicts that change the fate of projects and performers, since Moss could surely have gotten his first Oscar nomination this year. The reason for the change was none other than commitments to the series “The handmaid’s tale” which in a fourth season, delayed by the pandemic, demanded even more from Moss considering that, in addition to being an actress and producer, she was also in charge of direct three chapters. The curious thing about the case is that Jesse Plemons (Dunst’s partner) would also end up inheriting her character from the planned Paul Dano. All this has been told in Empire Online.

* “Men” is one of the most anticipated titles for the next season by Alex Garland, director of “Ex machina” (2015) and “Annihilation” (2018). Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear, two of the most in-demand actors in British cinema, star in a film about a young woman who goes on a solo holiday to a house in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. There she will face her ghosts and demons in an original, disturbing and nightmarish proposal.

The advance of the tape of A24 can not have more intrigue and Rory Kinnear advances something more about his participation in the tape in Empire Online: “I play nine or ten different characters. Some are actively threatening, some seem quite benign, but all of them embody different aspects of the male tendency to belittle, disheveled, or scornful.” “Men” opens on May 20, 2022 in the USA and on July 22, 2022 in Spain.

Video

Video

Video

Video

* “The Wild Girl” is an adaptation of the novel by Delia Owens which is in charge of Olivia Newman. In it a woman who grew up in the marshes of the Deep South, ostracized by the town due to a secret built around her, becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. A sensitive and intelligent girl who has lived alone accompanied by nature until the arrival of two young people in the marshes makes her know that she wants to love and be loved, which is truncated due to the fact that these secrets come to light passing from marginalized to persecuted.

The cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Garrett Dillahunt, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr. and David Strathairn. Lucy Alibar is in charge of the script and the film will feature an original song by Taylor Swift in order to achieve a small youth phenomenon in theaters, something increasingly difficult to achieve. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine and Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster of 3000 Pictures are producing the film. It opens on July 15, 2022 in the USA and on August 19, 2022 in Spain.

Video

Video

* Troy Kotsur took over the traditional cover of Variety after the night of the Oscars, being a sign of the times and of the current of sympathy that “CODA: The Sounds of Silence” aroused until he won the 2022 Oscar.

* If the previous one was the cover after the Oscars 2022, now we rescue the previous Variety that put the focus on Sally Field, winner of 2 Oscars (“Norma Rae” in 1980 and “In a place of the heart” in 1985) reflecting on the sexism in Hollywood that even led him to have to fire his first agent: “Basically, he said, ‘You’re not good enough and you’re not pretty enough.'”

* In the announcement of the films that will compete at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux had a few farewell words for Pierre Lescure, who has held the position of president of the Cannes Film Festival since 2015, taking over from the legendary Gilles Jacob at the time. (first artistic delegate from 1978 and then president from 2001 to 2014).

Her mandate expires and for this reason the Board of Directors of the French Association of the International Film Festival has appointed Iris Knobloch as the first female president of the Cannes Festival. She will take office on July 1 for a three-year term and more details of the appointment here.

*Francis Ford Coppola Y benedict cumberbatch are some of the latest names to have received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nacho Gonzalo