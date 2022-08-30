Espresso | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

Dear Theo:

About to be presented at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, “The Son”, the new film by Florian Zeller in which he re-adapts one of his plays after the success of “The Father” (2020), which won the Oscar for Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton). A bet that once again poses a family drama playing with the closed spaces of an apartment and a personal drama and feeling of guilt dragged on for years.

“The Son” was released as a play in 2018 and in London in 2019 (already with the English adaptation by Christopher Hampton) focusing on Nicholas, a confused, distant and grumpy teenager, who has just dropped out of school, and who is not digesting well the divorce of his parents, Peter and Kate. All in a moment of facing a life in which he continues to depend on them, but with whom he has to live being separated, wanting to go with his father to change his life, despite the fact that he already has a new partner and a small son. For Peter it will be the opportunity to be a good father and do things better than how he did them in his day.

It should be noted that there is a previous work called “The Mother”, released in 2010, with which Zeller began this particular trilogy. The playwright and now film director is considered one of the best contemporary talents in the field and has landed a cast led by Hugh Jackman (in a tortured role that is partly reminiscent of his surprising change of register in “The Scam (Bad education)”)), Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, the young Zen McGrath and again an Anthony Hopkins who faces a role written expressly for the film.

Hans Zimmer has been in charge of the soundtrack of a film that, although promising in its advance, never better said, will have to face the long shadow of “The Father”. The premiere of the film is expected for November 11, 2022 in the USA by Sony Pictures Classics.

Video

Nacho Gonzalo