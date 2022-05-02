Esra Dermancıoğlu, Behice from Bitter Land, who is she: biography, career, photos and everything about the Turkish actress | Profile | Age | Zuleyha | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

Who is Esra Dermancıoğlu? She is the trick actress who gives life to Behice in the telenovela “bitter earth”. Directly related to the death of Hünkar (Vahide Perçin), his character has earned the contempt of the public. But, as for her acting work, she is one of the ones who has stood out the most for her role as a villain. Now, we tell you everything that is known about the star of the series starring Hilal Altınbilek, Uğur Güneş, Murat Ünalmış and Furkan Palalı.

Behice came to Çukurova as mujgan’s aunt, with the excuse that he wanted to take care of the doctor. However, her interests were darker and more related to money.

First he looked at Fekelithen to what her niece would receive for the split with Yilmaz. But the highest point of the woman was when assassinated Hunkarwho had hired a detective to unravel his shady past.

The Fate of Behice, however, is also marked by violence, as seen when he hatched a plan to fake an attack. This character has been feared and hated by the Esra’s great talent on the screen. We tell you more about the life of the great Turkish actress.

Behice and Hünkar in a “Bitter Land” moment. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT ESRA DERMANCIOGLU, ACTRESS OF BEHICE IN “FUGITIVE”?

How old are you?

The Turkish actress Esra Dermancıoğlu turns 55 on December 7, 2022. Although he was born in Istanbul in 1968, his training took place abroad, between Switzerland and the United States, where he studied Administration. But his passion for acting would take him in another direction.

Behice in a scene from the Turkish soap opera “Bitter Land”. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

How has your journey been?

His television career took off when he was part of the cast of the successful “What is Fatmagül’s fault?”, the soap opera where he gave life to Mukaddes, another antagonistic role. In addition to the theater, he has also been in movies, but he is known more for his work on television. His most recent role has been in “Kderimin Oyunulike Zahide.

Behice before assassinating Hünkar. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

Who is your partner?

The last couple who has met Esra Dermancıoğlu is the musician Ömer Güneş. However, according to the press Turkey, the relationship did not prosper. The sentimental life of the interpreter has been marked by three divorces. But the great love of celebrity is, without a doubt, Refiahis only daughter who is already 20 years old.

What do you post on your social networks?

The actress usually publishes, in her social mediaphotographs and videos of your new projects, but also of his daily life, trips, walks and his family and friends. In his official Instagram account, he has more than 555 thousand followers, which increased by his successful step in “Tierra amarga”.

