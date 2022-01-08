Esselunga Albenga: 100 hires, new opening

Esselunga will open a new store in Albenga, in Liguria, and will carry out numerous staff recruitments.

The well-known supermarket chain tries well 100 resources for the new opening. To select people to hire has organized a recruiting day online which will take place on January 19.

Registration for the recruiting event is open. Here’s what to know about the new Esselunga jobs available and how to apply.

ESSELUNGA RECRUITMENT IN THE NEW SUPERMARKET IN ALBENGA

Esselunga has in fact decided to expand the commercial network in Liguria with the opening of a new supermarket in Albenga, in the Savona area. The store will be built in Leca d’Albenga plant of the former Delbalzo shopping center, located at the Genoa – Ventimiglia motorway exit. The building was recently acquired at auction for over 8 million euros from a connected to Esselunga.

The start of the new business will involve the creation of new ones employment opportunities on the Ligurian territory. In detail there are 100 jobs Esselunga arriving with the opening of the Albenga supermarket. To recruit the resources to be hired in the store, the company has organized a special Virtual Job Day, that is one selection day which will take place online.

REQUIRED PROFILES

The new Esselunga hires are aimed at personnel to be employed insales area of the supermarket, both in the self-service departments and in those of fresh products. Between main activities provided for new hires include assistance and customer service, the logistics management of the store with storage and display of products, the analysis of sales data to manage orders, management of department personnel, verification and ” compliance with the safety standards required by the regulations.

REQUIREMENTS

Specifically, for recruitments in the Esselunga supermarket in Albenga, they are sought graduates or graduates. It is also important that candidates have personal characteristics of interest to the company, such as a predisposition to relate and listen, leadership skills, team working, analysis and operational problem solving. Finally, there are also requests for flexibility and hourly availability based on the organizational needs of the supermarket.

INPUT TRAINING

Entries will be made via a training program including training in the classroom and in the field, and coaching by expert staff. The training is aimed at acquiring the skills useful for an autonomous and effective management of the departments and coordination of the assigned resources.

ESSELUNGA VIRTUAL JOB DAY FOR HIRING IN ALBENGA

The selection of resources for Esselunga recruitment in Albenga will take place through the dedicated Virtual Job Day, organized by the company. This is an online recruiting event to which it is accessed after registration. The Selection Job Day for the Esselunga store that will open in Albenga will be held on January 19, 2022 and to participate it is necessary register by January 16th.

THE GROUP

Esselunga SpA. Is a company active in the large-scale retail trade founded in Milan in 1957. The company is now controlled by Italian Supermarkets and is present with hypermarkets and supermarkets in the regions of central and northern Italy. In particular, it has more than 160 points of sale in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Veneto, Piedmont, Tuscany and Lazio. The Group, with around 25,000 employees, also manages meat and fish processing centers, numerous Atlantic restaurants, Urban Store and Beauty Boutique Esserbella.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in the new Esselunga hires in Albenga can visit the page reserved for digital recruiting events on the web portal reserved for the company’s careers (Work with us). From here it is possible signing in at the Job Day for the Esselunga supermarket in Albenga, by clicking on the button subscribe and following the procedure to apply.

Esselunga frequently uses the online selection days to search for staff to hire in its stores. To be updated on all Virtual Job Days Esselunga scheduled you can visit this page. Also, if you want to find out too all the selections in progress to work in Esselunga supermarkets and on-site, you can read this in-depth analysis.

To know other job opportunities, we invite you to consult our section dedicated to hiring companies.