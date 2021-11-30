Esselunga arrives in place of Carrefour. And there are also other innovations in sight

OSIMO – It is one of the few sectors that did not go into crisis due to pandemic. We are talking about foodstuffs, of which in fact new stores will open in Valmusone. A supermarket in the CargoPier shopping park in via Sbrozzola in Osimo and another hypermarket in the Grotte Center shopping mall in via del Campo d’Aviazione in Camerano. At CargoPier there is already certainty: instead of the Benetton and Sisley sales point, closed during the lockdown on the ground floor of the building upstream, a new Coal mini-market will open by Christmas (perhaps as early as 11 December).

A chain that in Osimo is already present at the La Coccinella shopping park where it took the place of HyperSimply, and which is now repeating but a sui generis point of sale at CargoPier. It will be centered on products fed at zero kilometer, with a rich counter of fruit and vegetables but also of butchers and fishmongers, with particular and refined products. The CargoPier administrator Massimo Marchetti confirms the landing of Coal at the commercial park located between Sbrozzola and state road 16: “They will open within a couple of weeks in the former Benetton room on the ground floor in front of Oviesse, so to speak, it will be a gem compared to the usual supermarkets, it will enrich our offer with a store of 450 square meters »he said yesterday comforted by this news. Which is not the only one in recent times:

“We were the most penalized during the lockdown, they kept us closed even though ours was a commercial park without a gallery, with separate entrances – says Marchetti – and also for this reason we had three closures after Covid, including bars, Benetton-Sisley and Nazzaro clothing, but luckily the structure attracts interest and we are already full again ». Before Coal, at the CargoPier they opened the new bar on the upper floor (“At the usual place”) and in the Kasanova building further downstream, next to Oviesse. The headlights are also focused on the nearby Grotte Center, across the highway. Here the space left empty by the farewell of Carrefour will soon be occupied by another large-scale distribution chain. Nobody is unbalanced but it seems that next week the French owners will arrive in Camerano to remove all the equipment that belonged to Carrefour, completely freeing the premises and signing the agreement with a new group, which apparently will be Esselunga. Also for this reason, the idea of ​​transferring the vaccine hub to the former Carrefour, which today is at the Geodetico Paolinelli alla Baraccola, soon disappeared. If anything, Asur and the Region would always move it to the Grotte Center but to another room inside the shopping arcade, not in the former supermarket, precisely because that area will pass into the hands of new buyers.

This morning the mayor of Camerano Oriano Mercante will talk about the vaccination hub in a meeting with Asur and the Region. The management of the viability which in the area falls entirely on via Campo dell’Aviazione will also be evaluated. A reason, this of the scarce viability and the lack of direct access to the Adriatic road, which had held back other negotiations for the former Carrefour, the extent of which is considered overestimated compared to the real potential and needs.





