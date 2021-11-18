Esselunga “Black Days” flyer: AirPods and smartphones on sale for Black Friday

The Black Friday offers also arrive in physical stores thanks to the new Esselunga flyer that found below . A very interesting promotion, which contains a long list of discounts for technology products but valid only for the next 10 days, precisely from 18 to the November 27, 2021 .

Already on the cover there are two offers not to be missed: AirPods 2 to 95 € e iPhone 12 Pro from 128 GB to 898 €. Inside you will find a huge list of smartphone Android, smart TV 4K HDR, home appliances And accessories of all kinds, all at very affordable prices.

And if all this is not enough for you, we remind you that also on Amazon the first special offers for the Black Friday, like the one for the brand new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only € 38: you can find it below, ready to buy immediately!