Esselunga flyer, the offers never end: iPhone and Samsung at super prices

With Esselunga the offers never end. The new flyer “Special multimedia and household appliances” presents super prices

After taking advantage of the period of Black Friday, for long S it is already time to think about the next offers. A little while ago, the new flyer was published “Special multimedia and household appliances”Which, as the name suggests, will focus on products related to the tech environment.

Offers will be valid from Monday 29 November and up to end of 2021, in all points of sale participating in the initiative. There are several promos that are interesting to say the least, which mainly concern smartphones, tablets, accessories and Smart TVs.

Esselunga flyer, the best tech offers of the moment

From tomorrow Monday 29 November and until the end of the year, customers can take advantage of many discounts made available by Esselunga with the new flyer “Special multimedia and household appliances“. Let’s start with smartphones and, more precisely, from iPhone. The new 13 Mini 256GB it is available for 898 euros and, by adding 1 euro, you can also take headphones home. Same goes for the 12 Pro, available at 998 euros and bundled with headphones. If, on the other hand, you want to buy exclusively apple earphones, there are the AirPods Pro to 179 euros. Side Samsung, the Galaxy S21 5G 256GB at 748 euros (+1 euro for headphones). There is also there‘S20 FE at 378 euros, while for Galaxy Buds Live we are talking about 89.50 euros.

There are also devices dedicated to the medium-low range. An example is the Redmi 9AT at 98 euros, but also the Samsung Galaxy A03s to 138 euros o the OPPO A53s to 169 euros. The promotions on Smart TVs are also interesting. The Samsung LED EU from 43 inches you can find it at 399 euros, while the UE55 Series 7 is available at a discounted price of 499 euros.