Esselunga has given away 16 thousand iPhones for the Christmas contest

A mountain of iPhones. Literally. Esselunga is giving away 16 thousand iPhone 13s for this year’s Christmas contest. Technology made in California but also a cascade of Franciacorta bubbles given that, again through the same competition, the Caprotti family supermarket chain gave away 208 thousand bottles of Contadi Castaldi brut sparkling wine.

How does the contest work? Until when can you participate? These are the most frequently asked questions, let’s proceed in order.

Esselunga competition: this is how it works

First of all: the competition starts on Thursday 9 December and ends on Christmas Eve (24 December). Only Fidaty card holders can participate and for every 30 euro spent (or 50 strawberry points) a postcard similar to a scratch card with six boxes will be delivered: if there are three identical logos, the corresponding prize will be won. There are 16,000 iPhones up for grabs and a thousand a day can be won.

The prize pool

The total prize money is 18 million euros. The iPhone 13 up for grabs is the 128gb model, whoever wins it will be able to choose between three different colors: blue, midnight and galaxy.

In addition to iPhones, there are 208 thousand bottles of Contadi Castaldi Francaciacorta Brut doc sparkling wine. “It is an elegant sparkling wine with a great fragrance, a sincere expression of the best production of Franciacorta – reads the description of the competition -. Characterized by a straw yellow color with greenish reflections, the nose opens with fresh hints of lime blossom, citrus, peaches and green pepper, resulting fresh on the palate and with a long and persistent finish “.