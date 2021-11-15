Esselunga job offers: 100 hires in Emilia – Economy

Bologna, 15 November 2021 – New job offers, professional opportunities, but above all the possibility to grow and increase one’s skills in the world of work. The inscriptions for the Virtual Job Day Emilia from long S are open until November 21, an online recruiting event (selection of personnel via the internet) which will start from December 1: to participate you must log in to the website www.esselungajob.it, in the Events section, register and send your application.

Esselunga – giant of large-scale distribution – plans to enter over 100 people for the roles of responsible trainees, sales staff and fresh department specialists for the 13 shops scattered throughout Emilia (Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Bologna and Reggio Emilia), in addition to the role of plant conductors for the Parma production plant.

“The basket is really varied and we are talking about the most disparate professions – he says Daniele Del Gobbo, in charge of the selections -: it starts from the classic trades, with people who arrive without knowing how to do anything and learn the activity of a butcher or a baker as they did 20 years ago, up to hairdressers and pharmacists. We want some professional skills to be maintained within the company and Emilia is increasingly important to us, because at the center of many present and future projects“.









Applicants most in line with the requirements will receive the indications to continue the selection process, through video presentations and video interviews. Even before the start of the health emergency, Esselunga had started the project to digitize the selection process to make the process efficient and improve the ‘candidate journey’, generating a positive impact in terms of ‘candidate experience’, social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to the use of innovative technologies and a system of video presentation of the candidate (which replaces the old resume), the selection process gives the possibility to many more candidates to introduce themselves to the company. Those more in line with the requirements will have the opportunity to make a video presentation by answering some cognitive questions.

The figure of the responsible student provides a path of professional growth aimed at achieving roles of responsibility. Then the sales staff and trade specialists, inserted within a specific department of the store. In the end, the plant operator for the pasta factory and bakery products, initially assigned to a specific section, later it will start a growth path up to the management of the plant and the management of the assigned resources. Among the planned activities will be the start-up of the plant with verification of functionality, the realization of production respecting the predefined recipes, qualitative and quantitative monitoring and reporting.







