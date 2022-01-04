Esselunga opens in Albenga: go to online applications

Albenga. They have been officially open yesterday (December 3) le inscriptions for the “Virtual Job Day” of Esselunga, an initiative through which the company has opened applications for the recruitment of employees in terra ingauna, effectively formalizing (even if it was now certain) the imminent arrival of a new supermarket in Albenga.

In fact, in recent months, a holding company connected to the well-known Lombard brand purchased at auction for € 8.6 milliono Leca d’Albenga plant of the former Delbalzo shopping center, located along the Sp 582 which leads from Albenga to Garessio, near the exit of the A10 Genoa – Ventimiglia motorway.

And yesterday, as mentioned, the applications for the “Virtual Job Day” have started that will remain open until January 16th (it will then be held on January 19th). It is about a digital event with a limited number which can only be accessed by invitation, following registration by filling out the appropriate form. Among the members, only those who are more in line with the requirements will move on to the next step, which includes video presentations and online video interviews.

To apply for the open positions of responsible pupils And sales people it is necessary to have a degree or a secondary school diploma in addition to having “predisposition to customer relations, an aptitude for listening and mediation, leadership and team working skills, analysis and operational problem solving skills, flexibility and hourly availability based on organizational needs “.

For new hires in addition, a training program “Which will include classroom activities, on-the-job training, coaching with professionals in the sector, you will acquire the skills and tools necessary for an autonomous and effective organizational management of the departments and the coordination of assigned resources”.

“Each new commercial activity creates jobs and can represent an important attraction even for users who do not live in our Municipality, but who reach Albenga from the whole district, in particular in consideration of the decentralized location close to the motorway, which makes the structure easily accessible by everyone, including tourists ”, he declared the mayor of Albenga Riccardo Tomatis, commenting an indiscretion which now becomes concrete reality