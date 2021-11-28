News

Esselunga prepares the offers of the “Multimedia Special”

Zach Shipman
Esselunga took part in Black Friday 2021 with its own flyer but, if those offers are valid only until today, Saturday 27 November, there are already others in preparation: the new flyer “Special multimedia and household appliances“Will be active from Monday 29 November until the end of the year in all participating stores.

Given that the shops of the places that can be read on the last page of the flyer must also be added long S in Lazio and Tuscany, let’s discover the most interesting offers.

Esselunga offers “Special multimedia and household appliances” (November 29 – December 31)

The flyer “Special multimedia and household appliances“Will be valid until December 31, 2021 and first of all provides for one promotion: on the smartphones indicated it is sufficient to add 1 euro at the asking price to additionally get the Jaz Loop true wireless headphones (sold separately for 79.90 euros).

Here are the offers provided by long S:

For these and all other offers you can virtually browse the flyer with the following gallery.

