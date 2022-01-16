Esselunga slightly surpasses Ipercoop by rating, Basko among the worst local chains: the survey by AltroConsumo

Liguria. There are different criteria for choosing a supermarket, and not all of them are linked to price and convenience. These are the results that emerged from the market survey carried out by the association OtherConsumption, he asked to over 9 thousand people select among your members what are the characteristics that make them choose where to shop, thus obtaining a ranking of the most popular chains.

Fundamental characteristics for consumers were the perception of cleanliness of the stores, average waiting times at the cash desks, but also the quality of products, the logistics access and the possibility of choice between brands and types of products. According to what emerged from the research, the majority of people (about 63%) go to these places once or twice a week, while almost a quarter (22%) go there more often.

35% of respondents chose to shop in a supermarket rather than another mainly for practical reasons, such as proximity to home or work. While only 21% for economic reasons: Aldi, Eurospin, IN’s and Lidl are selected for low prices. Those who like to have a lot of choice go shopping at Ipercoop, which was at the top of the preferences for the product range. Instead, Esselunga goes for the quality of the products. 81% go to the supermarket by car; only 14% on foot. Carrefour Express (with smaller outlets, often in the city center) leads the way in the percentage of customers who walk there.

According to the data collected by AltroConsumo, the average monthly amount destined for supermarket chains is 209 euros; people who declare themselves in financial difficulty spend on average 45 euros less. Half of the respondents paid for their last purchases with a debit card, 33% with a credit card and only 9% in cash. Esselunga has the highest percentage (6%) of payments with super points (accumulated through the loyalty card).

But let’s get to the final standings, which takes into account all the characteristics and selection criteria: as regards the hypermarkets and supermarkets, it wins Esselunga with 81, winning the head to head with Ipercoop, second at 80 points, and followed by Coop with 78 points recorded. As for the local chains, the very low position of the Genoese stands out Basko, in the penultimate place of approval with 74 points, even if the ranking (made up of 23 local chains) is very short in terms of points, with the first position obtained with 81 points from the Roman Pewex.

AltroConsumo reminds us that the survey took place in the month of June 2021 and saw the participation of 9,799 shareholders who answered an online questionnaire. “Those who replied had the opportunity to evaluate up to two different chains of which they are a regular customer – reads the press release – the satisfaction data for the various chains, therefore, are based on 17,054 different shopping experiences. We asked the interviewees what products they put in their shopping cart when they shop at the supermarket and where they buy the products they don’t buy at large retailers. We have checked which are the characteristics that consumers consider important in the choice of super and drawn up a ranking of the chains, based on the level of satisfaction “.