Esselunga, the first temporary store. In Milan, the Elisenda- Corriere.it haute patisserie

Esselunga brings the pastry of excellence to the Milanese food district. The group yesterday inaugurated a temporary store exclusively dedicated to its Elisenda high-end pastry line at number 4 in via Spadari, in the heart of the city’s via del gusto. It is located in the premises that hosted the historic fish market in via Spadari which it moved a little further away, a few steps from where the French pastry brand Ladure had opened, which then closed its doors, leaving space for made in Italy and in front of Pec.

The strategy a new move for the large-scale distribution group chaired by Marina Caprotti, an increasingly experimental laboratory committed to designing the distribution of the future. He has chosen to enhance, through the temporary popup store formula, a brand that consumers already find in over 100 Esselunga stores. And which today also becomes a bit the symbol of the Christmas holidays and of the made in Italy of the pastry shop itself, given that the heart of the productions is located in the Pioltello laboratories, where Esselunga is based, and in Parma. Here are born the panettone, the Venetian, the chocolate log – a typical Milanese dessert now relaunched by Elisenda -, tiramis, profiterole but also the fresh mascarpone cream that the 5.7 million loyal customers with the Fidaty card will be able to buy by accumulating points.



The agreement with the Vittorio restaurant in Bergamo The Elisenda pastry shop born from a collaboration between Esselunga and Enrico and Roberto Cerea, that is to say the chefs with three Michelin stars, sons of Vittorio, founder of the homonymous restaurant in Bergamo. The brand born in 2016 is the result of the collaboration already started by the founder of Esselunga Bernardo Caprotti with Lombard restaurateurs. That relationship was inherited by her daughter Marina, very involved on this front, flanked by her husband Francesco Moncada, director of Esselunga whose ancestry inspired the choice of the brand name. Elisenda Moncada in 1300 was in fact the wife of James II of Aragon. The starting point is Milan where the group tries to revolutionize the confectionery of large-scale distribution and open the challenge to big names such as Cova, which belongs to the LVMH group, and Marchesi (Prada).

Investments At the same time, Esselunga does not put the brakes on growth projects. By Christmas, the new store in Vicenza will open, bringing the number of stores in Italy to 170, in addition to the six LaEsse (the seventh will arrive on December 16 in Milan in Corso Buonos Aires), the neighborhood supermarkets. A growth campaign that in the first half of the year alone saw investments of 180.3 million. And that next year will continue with the planned openings of Fino Mornasco and Torino Porta Nuova.

The values ​​of the group Elisenda represents all the values ​​that Esselunga is inspired by every day in the preparation of its products: quality, craftsmanship, creativity and a careful selection of ingredients, explained Roberto Selva, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer of Esselunga -. It is precisely around these values ​​that the temporary store develops, an elegant space where it will be possible to immerse yourself in the colors, aromas and delicate and sophisticated flavors of our pastry shop. Elisenda will be able to make herself known even better by the Milanese and, above all, delight those who have not yet discovered it.

