Esselunga, the “robot suits” for their employees arrive

The future is not that far away, we would have said just a few years ago when reading this news. Esselunga will experiment an “innovative wearable robotics solution” for its employees, a kind of “robot suit”.

The project was created by Comau, an Italian company specializing in industrial automation, and by Iuvo, a spin off of the Sant’Anna University of Pisa and the aim is to improve “the ergonomics of operators engaged in the manual handling of loads. “. The “robot suit” will basically serve to support the back muscles that are stimulated during lifting or weight-handling activities. In a joint note they explain that “… for this, blessings will be created in the short and long term thanks to a significant reduction in physical effort and the sensation of perceived fatigue”.

Comau and its team of specialized designers will have the task of developing the project and testing it, while “… Esselunga will have the task of guiding the device validation process, with the direct involvement of its operators right from the start of the project” .

The first prototypes, as also reported by the MilanoToday colleagues, will start in the first quarter of 2022, while the first lumbar exoskeletons will be available in the second quarter of 2022, even if Esselunga have not yet decided where they will be tested.

“The collaboration with Esselunga, a point of reference in the large-scale distribution sector in Italy, for the creation of an exoskeleton for lumbar support, confirms Comau’s commitment to the development of new technologies capable of guaranteeing better ergonomics and the well-being of the ‘operator during the performance of heavy-duty activities – underlined Giacomo Del Panta, chief customer officer of the company, which is part of the Stellantis group -. Once again, Comau uses technology to support humans and reduce the physical impact of operations manual and repetitive. Paying great attention to the health and well-being of workers, Comau confirms its commitment to the development of sustainable and human-focused production processes “

“The collaboration with Esselunga is a great opportunity to continue making progress in the development of wearable robotic technologies designed for the well-being of workers, which are also easily usable in everyday life – echoed Nicola Vitiello, associate professor of the Sant ‘Anna and co-founder of Iuvo – Esselunga’s involvement, already in the early stages of the design process, will be invaluable for our team of bioengineers. Any technology created to help humans, in order to be successfully accepted, requires the active participation of end users, during each phase “. It is estimated that the use of an exoskeleton can “reduce operator effort by approximately 30% and improve productivity by approximately 10%”.