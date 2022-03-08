Essential books for March 8

Proposals of all kinds, different genres and a common thread that is that of the female gaze. Although any selection is incomplete and therefore unfair, we offer some of the titles that publishers have suggested for this March 8, International Women’s Day.

My wound existed before me (Tusquets), by Laura Llevadot. A clarifying map of contemporary feminism. This essay analyzes the risks and crossroads faced by the different feminist discourses from time to time. Difficult to avoid the temptation of victimhood or a monumental history of great heroines. Llevadot confronts the pitfalls of an inherited language.

Women, art and power and other essays (Iberian Paidós), by Linda Nochlin. The art historian invites us to interpret the feminist gaze as a transgressive practice against the establishment. In her new book, she offers seven articles on women whose influence was decisive for the later development of feminist art criticism and gender studies.

bite the apple (Planet), a graphic novel by Lola Vendetta. Leticia Dolera published in 2018 Bite the apple: the revolution will be feminist or it will not be (Planeta), a manual that was born from the need to explain why the author is a feminist and why we should all be. Now, Raquel Riba Rossy, author of Lola Vendetta, carries out the complete adaptation in her graphic version.

drop the feather (Comanegra), by Anna Murià. After a long exile, the writer returns to Catalonia and does not recognize her. A statement of intent charged with sensuality, thanks to the Mercè Ibarz edition. The reading community will have access to stories of the great narrator that have been scattered until now.

dictionary (Timun Mas), by Fernando Alcázar Zambrano and Xavier Gimeno Ronda (2022). Why does the feminine of fox have such a pejorative connotation? The same goes for she-wolf, lizard and endless examples. The authors invite you to reflect on language.

My story (Captain Swing), by Emmeline Pankhurst. The autobiography of the political activist and leader of the suffrage movement who helped win the right to vote for women in Britain. Glòria Fortún is its translator and prologuist. Pankhurst and her followers were arrested on multiple occasions. It is the story of Pankhurst’s organization and outrage, hardship and hunger strikes, and her dogged determination.

hunting bitches (Espasa), by Irene X. The writer Irene X returns to the fray with her poems. This time to break the silence that surrounds an artistic world ruled by men. Thus, in her new book, she proposes a writing that is as brave as it is poetic in pursuit of the liberation of women.

The crazy woman (Editions B), by Cristina Fallarás. The story of Juana la Loca has been told in many ways, but never like this before. You will fail has been proposed to recreate the life of a woman who she, she considers her, is the story of many. A dialogue between the present and the 16th century, which she intends to bring her history closer to so that it lives on in memory.

More than a woman (Anagram), by Caitlin Moran (on sale March 16). It’s the continuation of hers already classic How to be a woman, only the author now deals with middle age, without ever losing her explosive humor.

satisfiers (Column), several authors. Gemma Lienas, Care Santos, Montse Barderí, Llúcia Ramis, Laura Rosel, Sol Picó and Pat Vila create narrative pieces about the debate on sexuality. How they live it, how they understand it, its evolution and the need to break prejudices.

Nostalgia for Amphibian Woman (Anagram), by Cristina Sánchez-Andrade. Reflection on whether we really live the life we ​​want or the one imposed on us by others, through the story of three generations of women marked by a shipwreck, inspired by a real event: the shipwreck of the steamship Saint Isakowskibel off the island of Sálvora in 1921.

My body (Today’s Topics), by Emily Ratajkowski. Essay book of who she was a famous model with just 21 years. She delves into the links between female beauty, power relations, consent and abuse. The contradictions of someone who believed he could defeat the system.

bad women, by Maria Hesse (2022). What happened to the perverse witches, the bad mothers, the passionate madwomen and the perfect secondaries? That is what the illustrator María Hesse tackles in her new book, where she gives a twist to all those qualified so far as femme fatale and claims the need for new references.

The impostor (Foam Pages), by Nuria Barrios, Malaga Essay Prize. On the fascinating craft of translation. The important role of women in the world of translation and their low visibility. False axioms based on erroneous translations, the danger of a job mistakenly considered an almost domestic task.

The women of Troy (Siruela), by Patt Barker. The history books have gone to great lengths to highlight the men in the Trojan War. Barker focuses on the role played by women. This is how he remembers Helena, Cassandra (whose prophecies no one attends to unless a man utters them), Amina, Briseis…

They compete (Ara Llibres), by Anna Ballbona. A plural and vital tribute to women in the world of sport who have fought to make their dreams come true. The wave of admiration towards them was a pending issue. With epilogues by Alexia Putellas and Gemma Mengual.