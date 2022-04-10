Essential movies for rock fans.

Comedy, musicals, biopics or drama, but each one with stories that deserve to be told. Here a list:

“Rock Stars”

Directed by Stephen Herek and starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston.

It tells the story of Chris “Izzy” Cole, a tribute band singer whose rise to the position of lead singer in his favorite band was inspired by the real-life story of Tim “Ripper” Owens, a singer in a Judas Priest tribute band. , who was chosen to replace singer Rob Halford when he left the band.

“The Runaways” Directed by Floria Sigismondi, starring Datoka Fanning as Cherie Currie and Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett. This tells the story of the all-girls punk rock group of the same name, famous in the ’70s. The biopic begins with the formation of the band in 1975 and focuses on the relationship between Currie and Jett until the former’s departure.

“Rock of Ages” Directed by Adam Shankman, starring Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta, Tom Cruise, Russell Brand and Catherine Zeta-Jones. It is a musical that takes a tour of eighties rock groups such as Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister and Bon Jovi in ​​a story in which love also has a place. It is also an acid criticism of the music industry and the prejudices of the most conservative sectors of society towards rock and roll. The film is an adaptation of the Broadway musical Rock of Ages by Chris D’Arienzo.

“Sid & Nancy” Directed by Alex Cox, starring Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb. The film portrays the life of the member of the famous Sex Pistols punk music band, Sid Vicious, and his relationship with his groupie and later partner Nancy Spungen. It is considered a cult film and Oldman’s performance as Sid Vicious is on the list of the 100 best performances in film history.

“Airheads” Directed by Michael Lehmann, starring Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler and Joe Mantegna. It is the story of a rock band called The Lone Rangers who accidentally “hijack” a radio station to play their songs, this in order to make themselves known.

“The Boat that Rocked” Directed by Richard Curtis, starring Tom Sturridge and Bill Nighy. It is a British comedy based on the story of a pirate radio from the 1960s that broadcast rock, pop and protest music from its studios on an abandoned oil tanker anchored in the waters of the north of England 24 hours a day, when the local and national radio stations in England were only allowed to broadcast 45 minutes of rock music a day

“Metallica: Through the Never” Directed by Nimród Antal, starring Dane DeHaan. A young Metallica roadie is sent for urgent surgery during a Metallica concert. But what seemed like a simple assignment turns into a surreal adventure.

“Metalhead” Directed by Ragnar Bragason, starring Thora Bjorg Helga. This is another story of how music becomes a lifestyle. Hera lives in a rural Scandinavian community and deals with the loss of her brother in a tractor accident. She decides to take her guitar and honor him forever by embracing her lifestyle and with it, the stereotypes that arise in a community not used to metal.

“Singles” Directed by Cameron Crowe, starring Bridget Fonda, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick and Matt Dillon. It’s a romantic movie, a full-fledged chick flick but loaded with a lot of rock. The film tilts the balance a lot in exploring the honeyed stories of each of the residents of a Seattle apartment, but it does so in a very interesting context in the history of grunge.

“Last Days” Directed by Gus Van Sant, starring Michael Pitt. It is a fictional account of the final days of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Professional rock star named Blake and his path to self-destruction by drugs and other factors.

“American Satan” Directed by Ash Avildsen, starring Andy Biersack, Ben Bruce and Drake Bell. The story of a band that becomes a worldwide phenomenon for making a pact with the devil may be a cliché of cinema and rock in general… but remember that the evil one always gets paid

Wayne’s World Directed by Penelope Spheeris, starring Mike Myers. Two friends who host their television program in a public station and who one day are summoned to join a large television network.

Detroit Rock City Directed by Adam Rikfin, starring Edward Fulong. The film tells the story of 4 teenagers who will do whatever it takes to attend a KISS concert in the neighboring city.

“Almost Famous” Directed by Cameron Crowe, starring Kate Hudson. A teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he shadows an up-and-coming band on tour.

“The Wonders” Directed by Tom Hanks and starring Tom Everett Scott. An unknown rock group becomes successful with the help of a no-nonsense businessman and a catchy song.

“Deathgasm” Directed by Jason Lei Howden, starring Kimberley Crossman. Two teenagers with a heavy metal band break boundaries when they play a forbidden piece of music that unleashes the gates of hell.

“The Dirt” Directed by Jeff Tremaine and starring Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Niel, and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. It is a biopic of the glam metal band Mötley Crüe. The misfits of Mötley Crüe rose to the top of Hollywood in the 1980s and then their fame took a nosedive.

“Chapter 27” Directed by Jarett Schaefer and starring Jared Leto. Obsessed with the character of Holden Caulfield in JD Salinger’s novel, “The Catcher in the Rye”, Mark David Chapman plans the assassination of John Lennon.

“Bill & Ted” Directed by Stephen Herek, starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. It’s a sci-fi movie series, two lazy metalhead friends who travel back in time

“Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story” Directed by Robert Mandel, starring Orlando Seale as Joe Elliott, Esteban Powell as Phil Collen, Tat Whalley as Rick Allen, Adam MacDonald as Rick Savage, and Karl Geary as Steve Clark. It focuses on the history of the British band, focusing more on the accident where drummer Rick Allen lost an arm and guitarist Steve Clark’s alcoholism. Although it is a simple movie, it is enough to understand the history of these five geniuses

“I’m Not There” Directed by Todd Haynes, starring Christian Bale, Kate Blanchet and Heath Ledger. Various actors play legendary musician Bob Dylan at a different stage in his personal and professional life.

“Velvet Goldmine” Directed by Todd Haynes, starring Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. A reporter investigates the story of a rocker from the 70’s when his career goes downhill after a false murder.

“Tommy” Directed by Ken Russell. Based on the Who opera about a blind, deaf boy who has been exploited and becomes a rock star.

“Heavy Metal” Directed by Gerald Potterton. Animators from around the world contributed to this anthology of short stories, adapted from a popular magazine.

“Across the Universe” Directed by Julie Taymor, starring Jim Sturgess and Evan Rachel Wood. Two star-crossed lovers, Jude and Lucy, along with a small group of friends and musicians, are drawn into emerging anti-war movements and counter-cultural trends, the entire film set to songs by The Beatles.

“This is Spinal Tap” Directed by Rob Reiner. English heavy metal band Spinal Tap is touring the United States. An American filmmaker decides to film the band’s passage through the country, but the tour does not go as expected and some presentations are cancelled.

Her Smell. Directed by Alex Ross Perry, starring Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive artist who seems determined to alienate everyone around her, even at the cost of her own band’s success.

“Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem” Directed by Mark Brooks. The death metal band positioned as the 3rd world power has had endless adventures throughout 4 seasons of an animated series on the Adult Swim network. However, its creator Brendon Small decided to take it to the next level with an animated TV movie where the story of the controversial quintet continues in opera, symphony and a lot, a lot of metal.

“Sing Street” Directed by John Carney and starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton and Jack Reynor. In 1980s Dublin, a young man from a troubled family enters a new school and forms a rock band to try to fit in and attract a girl.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” Directed by Nicolas Roeg and starring David Bowie. A visitor from an arid planet creates a global corporation to make lots of money and get water for his people.

“School of Rock” Directed by Richard Linklater, starring Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove. Fired by his band and in financial trouble, an unemployed guitarist poses as a teacher at a school.

“Tenacious D” Directed by Liam Lynch, starring Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Musicians JB and KG strike up a friendship that could lead to the formation of one of the best rock bands in the world. To make the dream come true, the duo sets out on a quest to find a legendary guitar that possesses supernatural powers.

“Pink Floyd: The Wall” Directed by Alan Parker and Gerald Scarfe, starring Bob Geldof. A rock star is pushed to the limit and is consumed while remembering the traumatic events that changed his life, is based on the story that makes up the famous album of the British band, The Wall.

“Lords of Chaos”

Directed by Jonas Akerlund. Norway, 1987.

Guitarist Øystein Aarseth, nicknamed Euronymous, is 17 years old, lives in a typical Norwegian house with a typical Norwegian family and drinks and plays “black metal” together with the two friends with whom he has created the group Mayhem