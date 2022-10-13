Essential requirements if you intend to marry an American

Tourists when they visit the United States should keep in mind that in that country there are requirements to meet in order not to be legally required. Especially if the purpose is to formalize a relationship with a national. Today we talk about how to marry an American.

People who travel to the United States with a tourist visa and intend to marry may incur immigration crimes. The difficulty occurs when it is verified that the foreigner’s intention to marry is to improve their migratory status and settle in North America.

The objective is to convince Immigration officials that the main idea is to visit the United States and the option of getting married is occasional. To achieve this, it is necessary to show a conviction to return to the nation of origin with the return ticket that proves it. The stay in the North American geography must take place in a rented lodging and show economic solvency.

The time after the marriage

When the wedding is consummated, it takes a long time to change the status of the immigrant without having to leave the nation. If a trip happens, he will not be able to fly to the United States again without prior permission.

When an unjustified case is detected, the foreigner is declared illegal for fraud and will be deported with the impediment of returning for an indefinite period. However, there are ways to legalize marriage intentions by applying for a fiancé or fiancee visa that avoids crimes and improper payments.

In almost all US states, visitors who intend to marry a native or resident must be over 18 years of age. They must also have a certificate that supports it in the stage that the visa lasts.

Next, a residence card will be processed for the marriage with the particularity of each North American area. If the immigrant had authorization to reside, then the marriage could take place, just like nationals.