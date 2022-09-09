Essity celebrates EVOlution in November, for hygiene and wellness startups

Essity has been working on a major event for some time, in which for three days it will offer the creation of strategic alliances with startups and collaboration opportunities. This contest of innovation and co-creation, which is called EVOlution, will take place in Munich (Germany) in November.

The initiative is aimed at startups and innovative entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of developing pioneering and sustainable solutions to provide solutions to challenges of access to hygiene, health and well-being. At this three-day event, participants will hear from experts, receive advice and make contacts.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to win a grant of 15,000 euros or more to bring to life collaborative business projects that will be developed during the challenge. EVOlution is organized by Essity Ventures, one of the proposals for innovation and new technologies of the world expert in hygiene and health Essity. The event aims to identify, validate, and collaboratively develop innovations that help break down barriers for the well-being of people around the world.

five categories

Together with Highline Beta, FemTech Lab, TUM Venture Lab Healthcare and other partners, the participating companies and Essity will create solutions in five categories: Bathrooms of the Future, Incontinence Prevention, Hormone Balancing, Womanhood and Sleeping.

EVOlution is open to early stage startups (pre-seed/seed), ideally already present in the market, and with some traction. The challenge will take place from 9 to 11 November in Munich. The registration period ends on Friday, September 23. For more information and to reserve a place, visit www.essityventuresilab.com/evolution.

Kai Thornagel, director of Essity Ventures: “Breaking down barriers for wellness is at the core of what we do. We are delighted to collaborate with young companies, visionaries and visionaries with like ideas in the development of new business models and projects with positive impact, aimed at changing people’s lives, while improving hygiene and health care.

Benjamin Yoskovitz, founding partner of Highline Beta: “We are very excited to participate in this three-day event to facilitate collaboration between promising companies emerging and senior executives of Essity. We firmly believe in the power of collaboration between startups and large corporations, and we are convinced that this initiative will generate opportunities and solutions to real-world problems.”

Karina Vazirova, co-founder of FemTech Lab: “Innovation occurs when market knowledge is combined with creativity. For a startup, it can be

Having access to the knowledge of a corporate partner and being able to think creatively together is crucial. We are delighted to be participating in EVOlution and have looking forward to working with Essity to accelerate innovation in feminine hygiene and health”.