Essity celebrates the month of health and safety to reinforce the well-being of its staff – RRHH Press

Drafting. Essitya leading global company in hygiene products and solutions for people’s health and well-being, celebrates this May a new edition of the Global Health & Safety Week.

This is an initiative of the company, at a global level, which has the objective of reinforce the health and safety culture of all employees and that, in this edition, lasts for several weeks.





Jose Ramon Irachetacountry manager of Essity Iberia, points out that “At Essity we are dedicated to improving well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions. Therefore, the well-being of our employees is, and always will be, our priority. Zero accidents and work-related illnesses are our goal”.

Three weeks focused on safety and health

At Essity, they are committed to a healthy workplace with an open and collaborative work environment where they actively work to protect and promote safety, good habits and well-being in general.

In the first week, different sessions on mental and physical healthand advice and workshops will also be given to lead a healthier diet.

During this month of May, activities are focused on reinforcing security with face-to-face and digital activities.

The actions will be adapted to each workplace, and include some special training with external collaborations such as the fire department.

Also, in this edition external companies and collaborators are recognized that share the same vision of health and safety as the company and those that have had the best safety performance during 2021 will be awarded.

“Safety is a core value for each of us. The activities planned for the coming weeks are a great opportunity to raise awareness, reflect, and inspire us to become leaders in safety and ensure that safety and health conditions are continually improved in our workplace”has pointed out Miriam Guaschdirector of operations of Essity in Spain.

In Spain, Essity has production plants in Puigpelat (Tarragona), Allo (Navarra) and Telde (Gran Canaria), as well as commercial offices in Madrid and Barcelona. Its staff is around 1,200 people.