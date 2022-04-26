established the “Franco Pellegrini” Foundation which will support scientific research in medicine – Telestense

Visits: 0

The establishment of the “Franco Pellegrini” foundation was formalized in recent days: the body, which will be registered in the RUNTS (Single Register of Third Sector Bodies), will be based in Occhiobello at the offices of the “Santa Maria Maddalena” nursing home ”And will have the purpose of promoting scientific research in the fields of general surgery, general medicine, orthopedics, pain medicine and neurosurgery, as well as financing university and post-graduate training in the medical sciences.

Leading the new foundation will be Prof. Franco Pellegrini, current president of the nursing home, who will be assisted by a board of directors formed by Adele Pellegrini and Maddalena Pellegrini. “This adds a new piece to the history of my family – explains Franco Pellegrini – which has always had medicine in its DNA, having now reached the seventh generation of doctors and professionals in the healthcare world.

We already plan for next year the funding of a post-graduate scholarship and the publication of various scientific contributions resulting from the daily and qualified medical activity carried out by the nursing home ”. The operational scope of the “Franco Pellegrini” foundation will not be limited to the Rovigo and Ferrara areas and the initial financial endowment will then be implemented with the 5 per thousand earmarked for entities that deal with socially relevant activities.

“After having recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of the birth of the Santa Maria Maddalena nursing home, founded by my father Francesco, and having recently inaugurated the new wing of the structure, which includes the physiotherapy departments, the operating block with two further rooms and a new hospitalization area – concludes Franco Pellegrini – we have given life to this new reality: in the coming weeks we will therefore proceed to the appointment of a high-profile scientific committee to start the initiatives and projects as soon as possible of research and training “.