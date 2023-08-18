Establishment of State Inter-Institutional Command for Health Sector (CEISS)

NL Secretary of Health leads this collaboration with IMSS, ISSSTE and University Hospital

Creating integrated strategies and objectives to improve medical care in Nuevo León and guarantee the quality and safety of services will be possible through the State Inter-Institutional Command of the Health Sector (CEISS), officially established today.

This coordinated action, led by the Ministry of Health and with the participation of IMSS, ISSSTE and the “Jose Eluterio González” University Hospital, aims to strengthen the health system in the state.

Health Secretary Alma Rosa Marroquín Escamilla highlighted the will of all parties involved, with whom close relations have been maintained for some time.

“This spirit of cooperation is not only reflected at this time, but it is something that has been worked on for many years, with a common objective: the pursuit of the health and well-being of the population,” the state official indicated.

“I am sure that with all these actions and interventions, we will fulfill this dream of making Nuevo León the best place to be born, grow, educate and live. I invite you not to give up and to continue your search for a new Nuevo León with the best standards of health and wellness.

CEISS will make it possible to identify health risks and evaluate care processes in hospitals and medical service networks in order to strengthen safety, health promotion and disease prevention actions based on this analysis.

In coordination, seven priority themes will be assessed: Public Health Problems (PSP) and Maternal and Perinatal Mortality; prevention and control of health care-associated infections (IAAS); Comprehensive care for people living with HIV (PLHV) and/or hepatitis C virus (HCV); antimicrobial resistance (AMR); hospital flexibility; Mental health and addiction, and health regulation.

The establishment of the State Inter-Institutional Command of the Health Sector was signed by the Chief of Health of Nuevo León, Alma Rosa Marroquín Escamilla and Tonatihu Ortiz Castillo (IMSS), Nidya Victoria Contreras Segovia (ISSSTE) and Oscar Vidal Gutiérrez (University Hospital). ,