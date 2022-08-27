Estate planning for artists and elite athletes

Those who have already read us at some point know that, unfortunately, the general rule is that neither elite athletes nor artists tend to make intelligent investment decisions, much less, protect your assets for times when income will not be as great. Inevitably, the careers of athletes and artists have their ups and downs and there are few cases in which this has been taken into account by the artist or athlete in question; or -what is even more serious- by their environment. The objective here is not even remotely to help a family transfer its wealth to the second or

third generation or protect those assets against third parties or in extraordinary situations that may eventually occur.

On the contrary, it is about ensuring that they remain active while the person who originated them is still alive and the main risk for that heritage, as ironic as it may seem, is precisely who generated it.

The list of billionaire athletes who at some point lost everything includes Boris Becker, Mike Tyson, Allen Iverson, Marion-Jones, Bjorn Borg, Andreas Brehme, Ivan Zamorano and many others. On the artists’ side, one of the most emblematic examples is that of whitney houston who, despite being at some point in her successful career the highest paid artist on the planet, died in an unfortunate situation and with debts of several million dollars. Other examples are those of Lisa-Marie Presley, Gary Coleman, Lindsay Lohan, Nicolas Cage Y Kim Basinger. Lately, there had even been talk of the severe financial problems he was facing. Lady Gaga before we start shooting “A Star is Born” beside Bradley Cooper. And we cannot ignore the emblematic case of Britney Spears.

Artists, and especially athletes -even the most successful- share an essential characteristic in relation to the generation of wealth: they produce a lot of money during a relatively short stage of their lives and need it to last for a much longer period of time, during the which your income decreases drastically. In addition to the situation described in the previous paragraph, which applies to most artists and practically all athletes, whether they have managed their money well or badly, the following are added:

they have a low level of education;

they start earning large sums of money at a very young age;

they acquire expensive goods that depreciate quickly (eg watches, cars, etc.) and/or others whose maintenance costs are very high (eg airplanes, yachts, etc.);

they assume the responsibility of financially supporting third parties;

they receive bad advice when it comes to investing;

they do not plan; and/or rely excessively on unscrupulous advisors (ie accountants, agents, financial advisors, etc.).

Additionally, many of them do not prepare mentally or financially for retirement, or for the day their income decreases. And for both cases, the advice is the same: diversification (both activities and sources of income).

We can refer to 2 cases: conor mcgregor Y Rihanna. the superstar of the UFC made headlines in May 2021 for topping the magazine’s richest athletes list Forbes.

The 33-year-old Irishman earned $180 million during 2020 and finished the year above Leo Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo, who billed 130 and 120 million dollars, respectively. The most striking thing about the matter is that mcgregor he fought only once in 2020 and didn’t even win (although he got 30 million for that fight). It was his non-sports earnings that took him to the top: specifically, he obtained 150 million dollars from the sale of his brand of whiskey “Proper No. 12”.

The information handled by the site Celebrity Net Worth Regarding the sale of the brand of whiskey mentioned in the previous paragraph, it is consistent with that published by Forbes, insofar as it calculates the earnings from that transaction at 200 million dollars, but before paying taxes (pre-tax earnings).

In August 2021 the same forbes magazine declared to Rihanna -also 33- as the richest female music artist in the world and the second richest woman in the entertainment industry, behind only Oprah Winfrey. According to the magazine specialized in the world of business and finance, the fortune of Rihanna It is valued at nothing more and nothing less than 1,700 million dollars. It does not come exclusively from her earnings in music, however successful her career has been, but much of it has originated from her great beauty and fashion empire.

In 2017, the Barbados-born artist launched her cosmetics business FENTY BEAUTY, of which it owns 50%, together with the French luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton). FENTY BEAUTY has given to Rihanna earnings of $1.4 billion to date. profits from FENTY BEAUTY outperform other major brands founded by

celebrities, like Kylie Cosmetics (by Kylie Jenner), KKW Beauty by (Kim Kardashian), and Honest Co. (by Jessica Alba).

Currently, the singer also owns the brand “Savage X Fenty” of lingerie. Beyond the extraordinary profits generated by the sale of shares in his company, Celebrity Net Worth calculates that the ordinary annual profits generated by the business ventures of Rihanna unrelated to music range between 40 and 80 million dollars. Actually, elite artists and athletes are in a privileged position when it comes to structuring their assets. Not only because they have the resources to incorporate the most complex and/or innovative fiduciary structures with the best existing providers, but also because in many cases they have the option of establishing residence in countries that are very convenient for this type of issue.

Hopefully, as these success stories and, why not, the examples of failures become more known, artists and athletes become more aware of the benefits of this type of practice and begin to implement them. Perhaps, over time, the exceptions will become the rule and may even inspire other people not linked to the entertainment world to face this type of planning. After all, it is not uncommon for “ordinary” people to take celebrities as role models.

* Martin A. Litwak (@MartinLitwak), author of the book Estate Planning for

Celebrities, founder and CEO of Untitled SLC.