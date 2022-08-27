Entertainment

Estate planning for artists and elite athletes

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 49 4 minutes read

Those who have already read us at some point know that, unfortunately, the general rule is that neither elite athletes nor artists tend to make intelligent investment decisions, much less, protect your assets for times when income will not be as great. Inevitably, the careers of athletes and artists have their ups and downs and there are few cases in which this has been taken into account by the artist or athlete in question; or -what is even more serious- by their environment. The objective here is not even remotely to help a family transfer its wealth to the second or
third generation or protect those assets against third parties or in extraordinary situations that may eventually occur.
On the contrary, it is about ensuring that they remain active while the person who originated them is still alive and the main risk for that heritage, as ironic as it may seem, is precisely who generated it.

The list of billionaire athletes who at some point lost everything includes Boris Becker, Mike Tyson, Allen Iverson, Marion-Jones, Bjorn Borg, Andreas Brehme, Ivan Zamorano and many others. On the artists’ side, one of the most emblematic examples is that of whitney houston who, despite being at some point in her successful career the highest paid artist on the planet, died in an unfortunate situation and with debts of several million dollars. Other examples are those of Lisa-Marie Presley, Gary Coleman, Lindsay Lohan, Nicolas Cage Y Kim Basinger. Lately, there had even been talk of the severe financial problems he was facing. Lady Gaga before we start shooting “A Star is Born” beside Bradley Cooper. And we cannot ignore the emblematic case of Britney Spears.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 49 4 minutes read

Related Articles

“Day shift” and other vampire comedies to enjoy in streaming

6 mins ago

“He will go to Sheriff Tiraspol!”

6 mins ago

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have already raised nearly $30 million to help Ukraine

17 mins ago

PHOTOS – Rihanna has (finally) sold her villa in Hollywood: discover it in pictures!

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button