Estelle Denis as a couple: who is the journalist’s companion?

Thanks to her numerous media appearances, the journalist is now followed by a mass of Internet users through the media and social networks. These same Internet users, in addition to the perfect journalistic life of Estelle Denis, seek to know the lucky one of her heart. By reading this guide in its entirety, you will know more about this subject.

With which man does Estelle Denis share her life?

Estelle Denis is a happy woman both in her professional life and in her sentimental life. On the television sets, she met Raymond Domenech with whom she finally got into a relationship. Our colleagues from the programme-tv.net site inform us that two children were born from this relationship, a girl Victoire (born July 11, 2004) and a boy Merlin (born July 25, 2007). In 2008 on the MC channel, in front of more than a million viewers, the host’s companion made the latter a marriage proposal. Unfortunately, this marriage never took place. The couple ended up separating during the year 2020.

Is Estelle Denis currently in a relationship?

Estelle Denis has formalized only one romantic relationship in her life. This is also the one she had with the former football player and trainer turned consultant, Raymond Domenech. The two lovebirds are the parents of two children. But with the latest information from the site voici.fr, this idyll between Estelle and Raymond would now be a thing of the past. The two broke up in 2020 and since then the host has not formalized a relationship. Despite this separation, the two ex keep a very good bond of friendship. As for their current love life, we do not know much. Estelle and Raymond would probably have remained single.

