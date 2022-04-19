Estelle Lefébure makes a moving statement to her daughter and son-in-law… Cardi B has given Offset an ultimatum…

April 19, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham takes his wife Nicola Peltz’s last name

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have chosen parity for their marriage. The two young spouses have indeed taken the surname of the other. Thus, the son of David and Victoria Beckham is now called Brooklyn Peltz Beckham just like his wife who has attached the surname of her husband to hers.

The change was made immediately after their wedding on social networks, which proves well, in 2022, the importance of this choice.

Cardi B gave Offset an ultimatum before having a baby

When Offset wanted to have a child with Cardi B, the rapper didn’t immediately say “yes.” The interpreter of WAP told her that he had to do one thing to get her to agree to have a child with him, as she explained to the magazine Essence. “You have to marry me first,” she stated as a condition. And that’s how the couple said “yes” to each other in September 2017, announcing the star’s first pregnancy seven months later.

The couple have since filed a few divorce petitions, but Cardi B ultimately refused to separate from her spouse. The two artists gave birth to their second child, named Wave, last September. Offset also has three children from previous relationships, and their blended family is doing great.