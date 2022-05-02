Ester Expósito lights up the networks by showing off her charms with a daring white bodysuit: PHOTOS

Ester Expósito lit up the networks with a series of daring photographs in which showed off her charms wearing a fitted white bodysuit so the Spanish actress once again demonstrated why she is considered one of the most beautiful women in all of international entertainment.

It was through his official Instagram profile where The beautiful Spanish actress shared a series of three postcards where she showed off the outfit she used to party at a well-known bar in Buenos Aires, Argentina with her boyfriend Nico Furtadowith whom he has fully shared the Argentine experience since in addition to making a barbecue, they also had mate and even fernet with cola, in addition, They went to a concert of “La Renga”one of the most recognized rock bands of all Argentine national rock.

Ester Expósito entering the “Uptown” bar in Buenos Aires. Photo: IG: ester_exposito

The bar that the Elite actress visited was “Uptown”, which has a theme in the style of the English subway and the 22-year-old chose an outfit more than ad hoc for the occasion, However, At no time did she lose the sensuality that characterizes her So he used a fitted white bodysuit that highlighted her spectacular figureIn addition, he combined said garment with gray pants and black boots that they gave his image a subtle touch of roughness with which he drove his fans crazy.

The actress took advantage of the theme of the bar to make a photo session. Photo: IG: ester_exposito

Ester Expósito’s publication was all quickly viral and proof of this is that until the cut of this newsroom already exceeds 4.1 million likes, In addition, as in each publication he makes, the compliments began to number in the hundreds: “Piece of body”, “A true Goddess”, “Simply perfection”, “How much beauty” and “The most beautiful” are some of the comments that can be read in the comments of the publication of the beautiful actress.

Ester Expósito showed off all her charms. Photo: IG: ester_exposito

As mentioned before, Ester Expósito is visiting Argentina to spend time with her boyfriend, also an actor Nicolás Furtado, who, despite being of Uruguayan nationality, has spent a large part of his career in the Argentine media. Until now, he is the actor, who has shared various photographs of the activities that he has carried out with the beautiful Elite actress with whom he has been dating since October 2021.

