Esterometer extended to 1 July 2022 by the Tax Decree

Esterometer, abolition postponed to 1 July 2022: from that date, telematic communication of data on cross-border sales via ES.

An amendment to the Tax Labor Decree linked to the 2022 maneuver, approved by the Senate Commission, is postponed from 1 January to 1 July 2022 l‘abolition of‘esterometer, allowing this tool to be used for the electronic communication of data relating to cross-border sales of goods and services.

The new paragraph inserted in the text of the provision therefore postpones to foreign operations made from 1 July 2022 the obligation to transmit data through the Exchange System (SdI) already used for electronic invoicing. From that date, the transmission of electronic invoice data via SdI, already mandatory in Italy, it will also become necessary for cross-border sales invoices made and received from subjects outside the territory of the State.

We remember that theesterometer it was provided for by article 1, paragraph 3-bis of the legislative decree of 5 August 2015, n. 127, which establishes the obligation of electronic communication for the transmission to the Revenue Agency of the data of cross-border transactions, except for those with customs declaration or electronic invoice (with quarterly electronic transmission by the end of the month following the reference quarter).

Confirmation of the new deadline is delegated to the vote in the Chamber of the Tax Decree with the amendments. After the passage in the Senate, the provision must pass to the Chamber, where, however, no further changes are expected since the conversion into law of the provision must be completed by 20 December.