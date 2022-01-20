eStream, the electric caravan that moves by itself and does not ‘weigh’ on the car that pulls it

Airstream a mythical brand in the United States: you know those all aluminum caravan with aerodynamic shape? Here is Airstream the brand that sells these caravans. We are in a historical moment in which the transition to electric affects all sectors of mobility and recreational vehicles are part of the group. The news of an Airstream electric concept is therefore very interesting and testifies to the efforts in this direction also by leading brands.

eStream: the electric caravan

‘eStream‘this is the name of the concept. The question that many will ask themselves’What does a caravan have to do with electric mobility?‘Well, several current models are already equipped with a battery-powered device called’Mover‘which allows you to maneuver the caravan effortlessly during camping accommodation operations. eStream, presented by the owner of Airstream, Thor Industries, expands this concept and uses a ZF electrically driven motorized axle to avoid weighing on the shoulders of the towing vehicle.

In practice, the caravan, in the concept presented, is able to communicate with the vehicle (including electric) that is pulling it and to match its speed to it. In this way towing the caravan should have no impact on the range of the towing vehicle. Even when braking, the trailer should operate more actively than current trailers, which have a system that activates the brakes based on the pressure on the tow hook. The caravan uses solar panels on the roof to recharge the batteries while stationary.

Thor Vision Vehicle: the hydrogen electric camper

instead a real pure camper, Thor Vision Vehicle, still based on the same ZF powertrain, but naturally equipped with larger capacity batteries. The vehicle given for 300 miles of autonomy, about 480 kilometers, and to reach this threshold (the competitor concepts generally stood at 120 miles) makes use of a hydrogen fuel cell system, which extends the autonomy and can provide energy to the batteries and to the vehicle even away from the electricity grid. Among the small precautions to improve autonomy, the replacement of the bulky mirrors that generally equip campers and vans with cameras.

At the moment there is no talk of prices yet, but generally Airstream products fall into the high end.