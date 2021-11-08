Estrima expands with the aim of producing over 600 Birò per year

PORDENONE – The European city where they are seen the most is Amsterdam, Holland has adopted the most advanced sustainable mobility policies. The Italian city where there are more of them in relation to the inhabitants is Capri: it is agile, as well as ecological, for the streets of the small island. For Birò, the numbers in recent months have even improved compared to those of the pre-pandemic. Over seventy small ecological vehicles that are produced per month. The forecasts are to reach over 600 per year. For Birò, the ecological mini-vehicle, born in Pordenone twelve years ago from the dream of the young Matteo Maestri to improve the quality of life of those who use them and reduce the environmental impact, a new season is opening in the light of policies adopted by countries on the climate front.

THE IDEA IN 2008

The Estrima company that produces Birò was born in Pordenone in 2008. «The first Birò – underlines the CEO of the company chaired by Matteo Maestri, Ludovico Maggiore – was produced in 2009. Since then it has come a long way. It is the smallest ecological vehicle in the world. It is not a car, but a four-wheeled moped with a super-safe cabin because it is the one used by large tractors and agricultural machinery. The environmental impact – adds the manager – made the necessary differences in use, is about 80 percent lower than the most performing Tesla model from the point of view of sustainability ». What to expect from the policies and funds of the NRP? “As small sustainable businesses – adds the manager of Estrima – that invest in new materials and products that pollute less and less, we hope for subsidized loans precisely to support investments or public guarantees for bank loans that small companies usually struggle to support”.

THE JUMP

Estrima also in view of this new era of sustainability has decided to take the leap by acquiring other companies. In the year a group of about 160 total employees was born, most of whom are concentrated between Pordenone and Portogruaro, in the Brieda site where Birò is produced. Three acquisitions. Brieda & C srl, a company that operates in the design and production of cabins for machinery for the agricultural sectors. Sharbie srl, a company specialized in the service for the management of the courtesy car and the movement and professional rental of vehicles and, indirectly, of UPooling srl, the first shared vehicle platform that combines pooling, sharing and renting. «From today Estrima – explains the company – becomes a group, integrating its production capacity with Brieda and projecting itself towards the mobility services market with Sharbie and UPooling. Thanks to the acquisition, Estrima will acquire full control of the production capacity of Brieda, which has been operating in the safety cabin sector for 50 years, thanks to the availability of production plants and an increase in staff, consolidating in a single company where a bond of great strategic importance for one’s business combines high-level managerial skills and passion. Through the acquisition of Sharbie, on the other hand, it will be possible for Estrima to enhance the operating systems and integrated services for the management of courtesy replacement cars and rental, relying on Sharbie’s experience and professionalism ». Finally, through UPooling, a company active in the development of mobile applications for corporate and community sharing services, the Issuer will enhance the offer in the field of car sharing, thanks to an increasingly integrated use of the Birò Share app, the tool digital to share Birò with more people. Already in the first months of 2022 it will be possible to rent Birò in some Italian and French cities.