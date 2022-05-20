ET 40 years later: Drew Barrymore is reunited with his “mom”

Almost 40 years after the premiere of ET The Extra-Terrestrial, an exciting meeting took place between two actresses from the film, Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace.

Barrymore played Gertie, the sister of Elliot (the leading boy), while Wallace played Mary, their mother.

All this happened on The Drew Barrymore Show, where they both reminisced about the time they spent filming Steven Spielberg’s movie, when Barrymore was 7 years old and his “mother” 34.

Even Dee Wallace recalled that Drew Barrymore believed that the ET doll was alive, since he once discovered her trying to converse with him.

“From that point on, (Steven Spielberg) had two ET guys at all times, so every time you went to talk to him, his eyes could work and his head could go up and down and he could talk back to you,” he said.

Then she also recalled the scene where the alien dies: “Being the mother that I am to all the kids I work with, I went over and said, ‘Okay, Drew, now we’re going to shoot the scene where ET is dying, But you know he’s not really dying, darling. She’s acting, just like us, okay?’” he pointed out, “And Drew looked at me and you said, ‘I know, Dee. Do you think I’m stupid?’”