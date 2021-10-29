News

ET Inspired Harley Electric Bike Unique Piece Goes Up For Auction Photos | Video

Proceeds go to the foundation created by actor Matthew McConaughey for student support. Storage basket (and door … ET), autonomy up to 185 km

Who has seen and reviewed several times ET he cannot forget one of the very last scenes: a group of kids riding their bicycles bring the little extraterrestrial to safety by pedaling at full speed in the sky. A tribute that the director Steven Spielberg paid to Vittorio De Sica and his Miracle in Milan.

Milwakee’s first BMX

The bicycle as a means to rescue a friend, to escape, to disappear in the clouds (even if the bikes do not have – yet – wings), to juggle the woods. A sequel that did not leave us indifferent Serial 1 Harley Davidson, for the launch of the first electric BMX of the Milwakee house, the Mosh / Bmx.

Unique piece sold at auction

A unique piece sold at auction (in Europe it closes on November 3 at 1 am) to the highest bidder and the proceeds of which will go to the foundation of Camila and Matthew McConaughey, the Just Keep Livin (from the motto of the character that the actor starred in the film Life is a Dream). It is a non-profit to support high school students. The auction takes place on the website www.serial1.com/bmx.

Hydroformed aluminum frame

The MOSH / BMX is an all-American electric. A one-of-a-kind piece built by Warren Heir, Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR’s Fabrication and Welding in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It has the hydroformed aluminum frame, the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive transmission belt, the Brose S Mag engine (90 Nm of torque), the TRP hydraulic disc brakes and is aesthetically clean with the internal routing of cables and wires . Autonomy between 50 and 185 km based on the use of the four available power modes.

9 inch handlebar

The customization features 9-inch BMX handlebars, a stainless steel front basket (where to carry the next ET?) And BMX accessories. «We took inspiration from the iconic BMX bikes of the early 80s – explains Aaron Frank, Brand Director of Serial 1 -. A ride on this e-bike takes you back in time, to the suburbs where you spent your youth, between skidding, jumps and pedaling in the company of your closest friends ».

The spin off Serial 1

Harley Davidson with the spin off Serial 1 is on the e-bike market from March 2021 in Germany and August 2021 throughout Europe (including Italy, but only in Harley Davidson dealers). With its e-bikes, Harley Davidson is inspired by its first motorcycle, the Serial Number 1, built in 1903 and has always been synonymous with freedom.

October 29, 2021 (change October 29, 2021 | 5:30 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

