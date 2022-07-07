ET, on its 40th anniversary: ​​the emotional statement from actress Drew Barrymore

The sci-fi movie, “ET” marked, no gift and maybe not one, but several generations. On the 40th anniversary of the film’s release, actress Drew Barrymore speaks, for the first time, about the film that marked her film career, while also representing her starting point.

As far as we know, Drew Barrymore plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “ET”, the famous movie directed by the even more famous Steven Spielberg. The director’s sci-fi classic was released in the summer of 1982 and Drew Barrymore played 7-year-old Gertie. In the film, her 10-year-old older brother Elliot (played by Henry Thomas) befriends an alien creature, whom he discovers in her backyard and whom he calls “ET.” The cast also includes Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, and Robert MacNaughton.

Although the character “ET” is based on an imaginary friend that Steven Spielberg created immediately after his parents’ divorce, he underwent some script changes later. The main characters, played by Barrymore and Thomas, strive to return the alien to his home planet, otherwise he risks becoming the object of government experiments.

The 40th anniversary of ‘ET’ is being prepared: what Drew Barrymore said about it

Actress Drew Barrymore has agreed to talk to People about the 40th anniversary of the famous cult movie “ET.” She confessed, wistfully, that she intends to celebrate with Steven Spielberg and his two daughters who, according to the actress, are now close to the age she was when she played the famous role.

“Actually, yes, I spoke to Steven Spielberg about it. He has known my daughters since they were babies. I want to enjoy this moment with him and my two girls. Steven is a father figure even to me. My children are now almost the same age as I was when I played this role. Frankie is 7 years old – he will be 8 soon – and Olive is 9,” Drew Barrymore said in the interview.