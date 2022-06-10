“ET, the extraterrestrial”, when science fiction became familiar

When?: 11th of June

Where?: Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video

Some science fiction movies don’t stand the test of time; the accelerated technological advance makes its special effects look rudimentary.

But if there was one thing that characterized the films of the 1980s, it was their stories, which made them true classics, benchmarks for new filmmakers and actors; in this heading is “ET, the extraterrestrial”.

This June 11 this film, created by steven spielbergcelebrates 40 years of having been released, and of having launched to fame, in addition, the then little Drew Barrymore.

Originally this feature film, released in 1982, was to be a horror movie, but a young Spielberg decided to turn it around and create a story about space and aliens, which would highlight the value of friendship and the innocence of childhood.

The director said that ET was based on the imaginary friend he had as a child, after his parents divorced.

When he created this work, Steven already had the successes of “Jaws” or “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” under his arm, so getting the budget of 10 million dollars (38 million, currently) he needed to make this adventure was not complicated.

In the film Drew Barrymore plays Gertie, the seven-year-old sister of Elliot, the film’s protagonist.

“ET, the extraterrestrial” narrates the life of this little boy who, near his house, finds a strange being from another planet, who will later become his best friend. As they try to contact their planet, they will have to elude scientists and government agents who want to capture the alien.

The film was an immediate box office success, beating “StarWars”to become the highest-grossing film of all time, a record it held for 11 years until Spielberg’s own “Jurassic Park” surpassed it in 1993.

“ET” was critically acclaimed and is considered one of the best movies of all time.

