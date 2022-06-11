Entertainment

ET Turns 40: Why Steven Spielberg’s Children’s Classic Is Still A Unique Movie

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 41 4 minutes read

Steven Spielberg poses with ET

image source, Getty Images

Much of Steven Spielberg’s filmography is associated with youth.

Especially since when the director began his career he was barely 24 years old. At this age, his first feature film, the American television movie Duel (1971), was released.

The film gave him a reputation for be a genius boy.

Since then, much of his work has focused on youth culture: from the heroic adventures of the old youth and teen comics that inspired the Indiana Jones saga, to 1991’s Hook, a revisionist version of Peter Pan, the boy who didn’t want to grow up.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 41 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Why did Harry and Meghan sit in the second row at Elizabeth II’s mass?

1 min ago

Yelena Belova fans are excited with the announcement of the film

2 mins ago

Shakira leaves Spain, this is her new destination

12 mins ago

What do Ana de Armas and Zendaya paint in Johnny Depp’s trial?

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button