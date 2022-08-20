ETECSA launches unlimited internet in Cuba to pay only with dollars: this is nauta PLUS

The state telecommunications monopoly in Cuba, ETECSA, launched this Friday unlimited Internet for Cubans on the island with a new service called nauta PLUS and that is paid only in dollars.

The new nauta PLUS service will cost 15 dollars for 15 days and 25 dollars for 30 days.

Several Cubans questioned why only unlimited internet is available to contract in dollars and not in pesos. “USD? Isn’t it possible to use the two ways CUP and USD for nauta PLUS? Improve WiFi speed etecsa knows little when you see the speed you get stressed, in neighborhoods it is very slow and with very little range,” said Alejandro.

“That is the currency that is used by the people on their feet, those who sometimes have a landline phone but no family abroad”, and “can you explain why those of us who have iPhones cannot access these services? They could also explain Why can’t customers who only have CUPs access the nauta PLUS service?”

“Where is the national currency, why can’t we use pesos to acquire nauta PLUS? Where is what the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil Fernández, says that we have to use the national currency more? I still don’t understand, the policies Public companies go on one side and the companies on the other,” said Julián.

ETECSA clarified a user in Twitter that “you cannot choose between a nauta and mobile account because nauta PLUS is a new nauta account modality that allows UNLIMITED Internet browsing while the account is valid, which can be valid for 15 or 30 days”.

“They can be used from the nauta Hogar service, the ETECSA and THIRD PARTY (Young Computer Club, Post Office of Cuba) navigation rooms and WIFI_ETECSA areas.”

“You can choose the beneficiary, which can be a mobile number or a Nauta account. This means that the beneficiary does not have to be by name and surname,” he added.

nauta PLUS “is a new nauta account modality that allows UNLIMITED Internet browsing while the account is valid, which can be valid for 15 or 30 days,” ETECSA said on its official website.

“You can stay connected as long as you want until the account expires. Remember that, for security reasons, the maximum time of a browsing session is 12 hours. After this time, the session is closed and you must return to connect (authenticate) to continue browsing”.

The state company pointed out that “the syntax of the nauta PLUS account will be user@domain. The user will be numeric and the domain will be @nautaplus. They will enjoy UNLIMITED Internet (browsing time) while the account is valid (15 or 30 days).

nauta PLUS can be purchased through the USD Account of the MiTransfer Exchange. You can buy it for yourself and also for a family member or friend. There is no restriction on the amount of purchases. They are not rechargeable.

According to the aforementioned source, to buy a nauta PLUS account you must have a balance in the USD Account. Go to the OPERATIONS menu option Buy nauta PLUS. The Beneficiary of the purchase can be yourself or a Family/Friend.

To make the purchase, you must select the Beneficiary, indicating a private mobile number or an international nauta account (those with domain @nauta.com.cu). If you use an international nauta account as a reference, you must also indicate a private or corporate mobile phone so that the purchase notification SMS can be received.

ETECSA clarified that it will not return money if it does not activate the account, does not want to use it or does not use it completely.

For more questions about nauta PLUS you can visit the official website of ETECSA.