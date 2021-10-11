Eternals, 10 character posters to discover the new Marvel superheroes

“The impact Eternals will have on the MCU will be nothing less than redefining the cinematic universe.” These are the words used by Kevin Feige, president and producer of Marvel Studios, to describe Eternals, the highly anticipated Marvel film arriving in Italian cinemas on November 3 (and premiered on October 24 as the closing event of the Rome Film Fest and Alice nella città) of which 10 new character posters have just been released.

The film, directed by Chloé Zhao (Academy Award for Nomadland), is the third film of the Phase Four ofMarvel Cinematic Universe and is getting ready to bring to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. To play them a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Leah McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek And Angelina Jolie.

Let’s take a more detailed look at our new Heroes in these posters: