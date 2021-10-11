News

Eternals, 10 character posters to discover the new Marvel superheroes

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“The impact Eternals will have on the MCU will be nothing less than redefining the cinematic universe.” These are the words used by Kevin Feige, president and producer of Marvel Studios, to describe Eternals, the highly anticipated Marvel film arriving in Italian cinemas on November 3 (and premiered on October 24 as the closing event of the Rome Film Fest and Alice nella città) of which 10 new character posters have just been released.

The film, directed by Chloé Zhao (Academy Award for Nomadland), is the third film of the Phase Four ofMarvel Cinematic Universe and is getting ready to bring to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. To play them a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Leah McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek And Angelina Jolie.

READ ALSO: Eternals, a new promo with the images of Avengers: Endgame

Loading...
Advertisements

Let’s take a more detailed look at our new Heroes in these posters:

Gemma Chan is Sersi
Richard Madden is Ikaris
Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo
Lauren Ridloff is Makkari
Brian Tyree Henry is Phastos
Lia McHugh is Sprite
Barry Keoghan is Druig
Don Lee is Gilgamesh
Angelina Jolie is Thena
Salma Hayek is Ajak

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
639
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
508
News

Cinema, all films out in October
419
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
361
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
345
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
320
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
286
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
274
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
261
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top