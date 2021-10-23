Eternals: Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek explain why they joined the MCU

Eternals is the next and highly anticipated film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe belonging to Phase 4, scheduled for next November in Italian cinemas. The film is based on the comic The Eternals from Jack Kirby, released for the first time in 1976. The film is expected in Italian cinemas on November 3, 2021 and in the cast we find Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Leah McHugh (Sprite), Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Gemma Chan And Kit Harington. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek revealed the reasons that led them to join the cast of Eternals and be part of the Marvel family.

Eternals: the statements of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

Eternals narrates the events that happened after the events that happened in Avengers: Endgame (Retrieve DVD on Amazon): An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals to step out of the shadows and join forces against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood mainstay for decades, as well as film director Unbroken of 2014 and the biographical drama of 2017 First They Killed My Father for Netflix, she plays Thena, while Hayek, recently an actress in The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, with a role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic, House of Gucci, plays Ajak, two members of the original Eternals, created by the Celestials to protect and guide humanity on Earth.

Talking with Screen Rant Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek they talked about how they became a part of Eternals. Jolie has faced larger-than-life characters in the past, especially in the video game adaptation of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and said it was “good to fight again” for Eternals. The actress went on to say that she had been approached for superhero roles in the past, but only when she was offered the role of Thena that she really considered playing one, saying the part made her want to be part of a picture. wider:

And Thena… It was really this family that I wanted to be a part of. When I realized what this film was going to be and who this group was, what this group would represent and how inclusive and diverse it was, I felt it was who I was supposed to be and understanding my part in it was secondary. But I just wanted to be with this family. And I have faith in this director.

For Hayek, who has never been offered a superhero role before, Eternals and his character of Ajak seemed to be “the right ones” and “at the right time”. Hayek went on to praise director Chloé Zhao and highlighted the “eclectic” family she created with the film, saying:

I love the director. I think it’s very significant that I can be 50 and be a superhero, and be Mexican-Arab and be part of this eclectic family. I have high expectations of Angie, of the director, of our little family that we created, of the film itself, it’s one of those rare occasions where you keep getting surprised in a good way. For example, we couldn’t go out when we wanted to, because the world practically collapsed with a virus. Everything was eventful in this film, though. There is nothing that is simply normal. It’s just all great.

The MCU has brought many revered actors into its ranks, from Robert Redford to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer to Tony Leung and others, making their universe a place for new and established talent to thrive. No doubt, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek they will do just that with Eternals.